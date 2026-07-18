Match details Worcestershire vs Durham List a One-Day Cup 11.08.2026

List a

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DUR
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Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, August 11, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Worcestershire Squad

PlayersAli Kashif, Allison Ben, Baker Josh, Bracewell Michael, Brookes Ethan, Cobb Josh, Cox Oliver Hugo, Cullen Henry James, D Oliveira Brett, Darley Harry Charles, Duffy Jacob, Dwarshuis Ben, Edavalath Rehaan, Finch Adam, Gibbon Ben, Hinley Tom, Holder Jason, Home Jack, Hose Adam, Jones Rob, Kahn Hishaam, Lategan Dan, Libby Jake, Mir Usama, Mohammed Isaac, Pollock Ed, Roderick Gareth, Saini Navdeep, Shahzad Khurram, Singh Fateh, Singh Yadvinder, Sturgess Tommy Graham, Taylor Tom, Virdi Amir, Waite Matthew, Walsh Jr Hayden
Benchno information yet

Durham Squad

PlayersAckermann Colin, Aldridge Kasey, Bailey Archie, Bedingham David, Boland Scott, Borthwick Scott, Bowman Robbie, Burnham Jack, Bushnell Jonathan James, Carse Brydon, Clark Graham, Conners Sam, Coughlin Paul, Foulkes Zak, Gay Emilio, Gibson Oliver James, Glover Brandon, Hogg Daniel Maxwell, Killeen Mitchell Jack, Leede Bas de, Lees Alex, Lewis Jon, Mackintosh Tom, McAlindon Stanley James C, McKinney Ben Stewart, Minto James, Mustard Haydon Samuel, Parkinson Callum, Parnell Wayne, Patel Ajaz, Potts Matty, Pretorius Migael, Raine Ben, Rhodes Will, Robinson Luke, Robinson Luke Stephen, Robinson Oliver, Siddle Peter, Sowter Nathan, Stokes Ben, Stubbs Tristan, Toole Raymond, Wagner Neil, Wood Mark
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet