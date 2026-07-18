Squads Worcestershire vs Durham List a One-Day Cup 11.08.2026

List a

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Playing

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First TeamSecond Team
Ali Kashif

all rounder

Ackermann Colin

all rounder

Aldridge Kasey

all rounder

Bailey Archie

no information yet

Bedingham David

wicket keeper

Brookes Ethan

all rounder

Cobb Josh

all rounder

Borthwick Scott

all rounder

Bowman Robbie

no information yet

Cullen Henry James

wicket keeper

D Oliveira Brett

all rounder

Edavalath Rehaan

all rounder

Coughlin Paul

all rounder

Gibbon Ben

all rounder

Gay Emilio

batsman

Hinley Tom

all rounder

Holder Jason

all rounder

Home Jack

no information yet

Hose Adam

batsman

Jones Rob

batsman

Leede Bas de

all rounder

Kahn Hishaam

no information yet

Lees Alex

batsman

Lategan Dan

no information yet

Lewis Jon

bowler

Libby Jake

batsman

Mir Usama

bowler

Mohammed Isaac

no information yet

Pollock Ed

batsman

Minto James

no information yet

Roderick Gareth

wicket keeper

Mustard Haydon Samuel

no information yet

Shahzad Khurram

all rounder

Singh Yadvinder

no information yet

Taylor Tom

all rounder

Raine Ben

all rounder

Virdi Amir

no information yet

Rhodes Will

all rounder

Waite Matthew

all rounder

Robinson Luke

no information yet

Bench

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no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet