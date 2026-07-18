Squads Worcestershire vs Durham List a One-Day Cup 11.08.2026
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|First Team
|Second Team
Ali Kashif
all rounder
Ackermann Colin
all rounder
Allison Ben
bowler
Aldridge Kasey
all rounder
Baker Josh
bowler
Bailey Archie
no information yet
Bracewell Michael
all rounder
Bedingham David
wicket keeper
Brookes Ethan
all rounder
Boland Scott
bowler
Cobb Josh
all rounder
Borthwick Scott
all rounder
Cox Oliver Hugo
batsman
Bowman Robbie
no information yet
Cullen Henry James
wicket keeper
Burnham Jack
batsman
D Oliveira Brett
all rounder
Bushnell Jonathan James
batsman
Darley Harry Charles
bowler
Carse Brydon
bowler
Duffy Jacob
bowler
Clark Graham
batsman
Dwarshuis Ben
bowler
Conners Sam
bowler
Edavalath Rehaan
all rounder
Coughlin Paul
all rounder
Finch Adam
bowler
Foulkes Zak
batsman
Gibbon Ben
all rounder
Gay Emilio
batsman
Hinley Tom
all rounder
Gibson Oliver James
bowler
Holder Jason
all rounder
Glover Brandon
bowler
Home Jack
no information yet
Hogg Daniel Maxwell
bowler
Hose Adam
batsman
Killeen Mitchell Jack
all rounder
Jones Rob
batsman
Leede Bas de
all rounder
Kahn Hishaam
no information yet
Lees Alex
batsman
Lategan Dan
no information yet
Lewis Jon
bowler
Libby Jake
batsman
Mackintosh Tom
batsman
Mir Usama
bowler
Mohammed Isaac
no information yet
McKinney Ben Stewart
batsman
Pollock Ed
batsman
Minto James
no information yet
Roderick Gareth
wicket keeper
Mustard Haydon Samuel
no information yet
Saini Navdeep
bowler
Parkinson Callum
bowler
Shahzad Khurram
all rounder
Parnell Wayne
bowler
Singh Fateh
bowler
Patel Ajaz
bowler
Singh Yadvinder
no information yet
Potts Matty
bowler
Sturgess Tommy Graham
all rounder
Pretorius Migael
bowler
Taylor Tom
all rounder
Raine Ben
all rounder
Virdi Amir
no information yet
Rhodes Will
all rounder
Waite Matthew
all rounder
Robinson Luke
no information yet
Walsh Jr Hayden
bowler
Robinson Luke Stephen
bowler
Match has not started yet