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List a
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Vijay Hazare Trophy
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Assam vs Bengal
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H2h
H2h Assam vs Bengal List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 29.12.2026
Dec 29, 2026
List a
ASM
03:30 AM
BEN
Upcoming
Match Details
Squads
H2H
Assam vs Bengal
Jan 03, 2026
List a, Vijay Hazare Trophy
Assam
217
Bengal
302
Nov 16, 2025
First class, Ranji Trophy
Bengal
Assam