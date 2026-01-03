H2h Himachal Pradesh vs Chhattisgarh List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 19.12.2026

List a

HIM
HIM
CHH
CHH
Himachal Pradesh vs Chhattisgarh

List a, Vijay Hazare Trophy

CHHChhattisgarh

321

HIMHimachal Pradesh

320

First class, Ranji Trophy

HIMHimachal Pradesh

CHHChhattisgarh