42.6 1 Shanaka comes over the wicket. Short of a length, outside off. Cox moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run through point.

42.5 1b Short, outside leg and angled across Jacks. He rocks back but swings and misses while trying a cut, and the ball rolls away from Kusal Mendis for one bye. The ball is misfielded by Kusal Mendis.

42.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Jacks moves down the pitch and eases a drive down the ground for 4 runs.

42.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Cox moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance on the leg side for one run.

41.4 W OUT! Malinga breaks through! Full toss, on a good line once more. Duckett rocks back and scoops poorly, and is caught by Asitha Fernando back behind square.

41.2 1 Full toss, on line. Duckett pushes forward and drives for one run.

41.1 1 Full, on a good line again. Jacks creates space and eases a drive through the off side for one run.

40.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Jacks gets forward and edges for a run behind square.

40.5 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Duckett gets on the front foot and cuts for a run back behind point.

40.3 1 CHANCE! Shanaka comes around the wicket. On a good length, on leg stump and angled across. Jacks pushes forward and drives for one run on the on side. A run out chance but ENGLAND survive the attempt.

40.2 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Duckett moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

40.1 . Good length from Shanaka, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Duckett gets forward and drives poorly

39.6 1 Asitha Fernando pitches one up, on a good line once again. Duckett moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the leg side field.

39.4 1 Pitched up, outside leg and angling across. Duckett gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.

39.3 4 And again! Dropped in short by Asitha Fernando, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Duckett creates space and pulls for four runs.

39.2 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Jacks gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

39.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Duckett gets on the back foot and cuts through point for one run.

38.6 1 Good length from Wellalage, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Duckett gets on the front foot and tucks a glance for a single run behind square on the on side.

38.4 1 Good length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Duckett moves onto the front foot and pulls for one run.

38.3 . Wellalage now coming around the wicket. Full, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Duckett. He gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive

38.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Duckett gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 4 runs behind square.

38.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Jacks gets forward and drives down the ground for a single run.

37.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Jacks pushes forward and guides a cut for a run.

37.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across Jacks. He gets forward and flicks for 4 runs.

37.3 W OUT! Asitha Fernando breaks through! Full toss, on line. Brook rocks back and edges, and is caught by Asitha Fernando

37.2 4 FOUR! Asitha Fernando pitches one up, outside leg and angling across. Brook creates room and guides a leg glance for four runs back behind square.

37.1 1 Good line and length from Asitha Fernando again. Duckett gets forward and drives for a run through the leg side field.

36.6 1 Wellalage comes over the wicket. Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Duckett gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps back behind point for a run.

36.5 1 Wellalage comes around the wicket to Brook. Wellalage pitches one up, on a good line once again. Brook pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

36.4 1 Good length from Wellalage, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Duckett gets on the back foot and tucks a glance behind square on the leg side for one run.

36.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Duckett goes back and pulls for four runs.

36.2 4 FOUR MORE! Short of a length, outside off stump. Duckett rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

36.1 2 Back of a length, on line but angled across Duckett. He moves onto the back foot and reverse sweeps for two runs behind point.

35.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Duckett gets forward and drives through the off side.

35.4 4 And again! Short of a length, outside off. Duckett goes back and square cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

35.3 . Madushanka drops one in short, outside off stump. Duckett gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

35.2 . Yorker, outside off. Duckett pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

35.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Duckett gets on the back foot and plays a flick

34.5 4 And again! Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Duckett rocks back and hooks back behind square for 4 runs.

34.4 1 Full toss, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Brook gets on the back foot and pulls shakily behind square for 1 run.

34.2 4 And again! Full toss, on leg stump and angling across Duckett. He moves onto the front foot and lifts a scoop for 4 runs behind point.

34.1 2 Full toss, outside leg and angling across. Duckett goes back and flicks for a pair of runs behind square.

33.5 4 And another! Short, outside off. Duckett moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

33.3 . Madushanka comes over the wicket to Duckett. On a good line and length. Duckett moves onto the front foot and flicks a leg glance behind square.

33.2 1 Good line and length from Madushanka. Brook shuffles down the pitch and drives shakily for a single run through the leg side field.

33.1 2 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Brook. He steps away and flicks for a couple of runs.

32.6 4 FOUR! Short, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Duckett. He goes back and plays a pull for four runs.

32.5 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Brook moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

32.4 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Brook goes back and square cuts behind point for a couple of runs.

32.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Malinga. Brook backs away and eases a drive for four runs on the on side.

32.2 6 DROPPED! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Brook moves onto the front foot and flicks for six runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Arachchige. Not an easy chance for Arachchige.

32.1 1 Back of a length from Malinga, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Duckett gets forward and flicks back behind square for a single run.

31.6 6 SIX! Good line and length from Wellalage. Brook gets forward and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

31.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length, pitching outside off again. Brook gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for four runs.

31.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Duckett moves onto the back foot and plays a reverse sweep for a single run behind point.

29.4 1 Good length, outside off. Duckett gets on the back foot and cuts for one run.

27.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Length ball, outside off. Duckett moves onto the back foot and flicks behind square for 4 runs.

24.6 W OUT! Bowled. Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Banton gets on the back foot and edges, the ball gets through, and Banton is bowled

24.4 . Full ball, on line. Banton gets on the front foot and eases a shaky drive

24.3 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Banton shuffles down the pitch and drives through the off side.

23.3 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Banton gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

20.4 2 Length ball, outside off once again. Banton rocks back and plays a square cut back behind point for a couple of runs. Great fielding by Madushanka prevents a certain boundary.

18.5 . Length ball, on leg stump and angled across. Duckett moves onto the front foot and drives

18.4 4 And another! Dropped in short by Liyanage, outside leg and angling across the batter. Duckett rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.

18.2 1 Short, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Duckett gets on the back foot and pulls poorly for a single run.

17.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Duckett moves onto the back foot and guides a leg glance behind square for 4 runs.

17.2 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Duckett gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

15.6 4 And again! Short of a length, outside leg and angling across Duckett. He creates space and drives for 4 runs.

15.4 . Back of a length from Malinga, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Duckett gets forward and defends through the on side field.

14.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length once more. Banton advances down the pitch and lofts a drive for 4 runs over the off side.

13.5 . Wellalage comes around the wicket to Banton. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Banton moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

13.4 1 Good length from Wellalage, outside off stump. Duckett rocks back and punches a drive for a run through the on side field.

13.3 . Wellalage comes over the wicket. Good length from Wellalage, pitching outside off. Duckett gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.2 1 Wellalage comes around the wicket to Banton. Good line and length once more. Banton goes back and drives for one run through the off side.

12.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Banton goes back and drives sloppily

12.5 . Arachchige now coming over the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Banton gets on the back foot and eases a drive down the ground.

12.4 1 Arachchige now coming around the wicket to Duckett. Short of a length, on a good line. Duckett goes back and plays a flick for 1 run.

12.3 1 Arachchige now coming over the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside off. Banton rocks back and punches a drive for 1 run.

12.2 1 Arachchige comes around the wicket. Good length, outside off stump again. Duckett moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run through the off side.

12.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off again. Banton pushes forward and drives for a run down the ground.

11.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off once more. Banton goes back and drives on the off side for 1 run.

11.5 2 Back of a length, outside off stump. Banton rocks back and punches a drive on the off side for 2 runs.

11.4 . Wellalage comes around the wicket. On a good line and length. Banton moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Duckett pushes forward and punches a drive on the leg side for one run.

11.2 4 FOUR! Wellalage now coming over the wicket to Duckett. Wellalage pitches one up, outside off stump. Duckett gets forward and plays a reverse sweep for 4 runs behind point.

11.1 1 Full, on line. Banton gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

10.6 . Good line and length. Duckett rocks back and defends

10.5 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Duckett moves onto the back foot and plays a pull

10.4 2 Good length from Madushanka, on leg stump and angling across. Duckett rocks back and glances behind square on the leg side for a pair of runs.

10.3 . Back of a length from Madushanka, pitching outside off stump. Duckett gets on the back foot and cuts poorly

10.1 1w Wide. Short, too wide outside off.

9.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Banton rocks back and drives for a run.

9.5 . Wellalage now coming around the wicket. Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Banton. He gets on the back foot and tucks a leg glance back behind square.

9.4 1 Wellalage pitches one up, on a good line. Duckett gets on the front foot and drives through the leg side field for a single run.

9.3 . Good length from Wellalage, pitching outside off stump. Duckett moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field.

9.2 . Good length from Wellalage, outside off. Duckett rocks back and drives through the off side field.

9.1 2 On a good line and length from Wellalage again. Duckett gets on the front foot and drives for a pair of runs on the on side.

8.6 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Madushanka. Banton gets forward and drives for four runs.

8.5 . On a good line and length from Madushanka. Banton moves onto the front foot and eases a bad drive down the ground.

8.4 . Good length, on leg stump and angling across Banton. He moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance through the on side field.

8.3 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Banton gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.

8.2 . On a good line and length. Banton gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

8.1 1 Good line and length from Madushanka. Duckett pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.

8.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Duckett goes back but makes no contact while trying a glance

7.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Wellalage, pitching near leg stump and angling across Banton. He gets forward and plays a reverse sweep for four runs behind point.

7.5 . Wellalage now coming around the wicket. Good line and length. Banton gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.4 1 Good line and length from Wellalage. Duckett rocks back and glances for 1 run behind square on the on side.

7.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Duckett gets forward and punches a drive on the on side.

7.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Duckett gets forward and eases a drive on the on side.

7.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Banton gets forward and eases a drive for one run.

6.6 . Asitha Fernando pitches one up, on line. Duckett pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground.

6.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full, outside off. Duckett gets on the front foot and drives for four runs.

6.4 . Free hit. Yorker, outside off stump. Duckett pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

6.4 nb And another! No ball. Good length, outside off. Duckett gets on the back foot and plays a cut for four runs back behind point.

6.3 . Full, on a good line. Duckett gets on the front foot and flicks

6.2 . Full ball, on line once more. Duckett pushes forward and drives averagely

6.1 . Good line and length. Duckett gets on the back foot and drives on the off side.

5.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Banton rocks back and drives

5.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Banton pushes forward and drives on the on side.

5.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length from Malinga, outside off stump again. Banton moves onto the back foot and flicks for 4 runs.

5.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Banton rocks back and eases a drive on the off side for four runs.

5.2 1 Length ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. Duckett gets on the back foot and edges into their pads while attempting a leg glance for one run behind square.

5.1 1 Good length from Malinga, outside off stump once again. Banton gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run back through point.

4.5 2 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across Duckett. He gets forward and flicks for a pair of runs.

4.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Banton gets on the back foot and punches a drive down the ground.

4.1 . Good line and length. Duckett gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the on side.

3.6 . Good length from Madushanka, pitching outside off stump. Banton gets on the back foot but opts to let that one through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

3.5 1 On a good length, outside leg and angling across. Duckett pushes forward and flicks for a run.

3.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Duckett moves onto the front foot and eases a poor drive

3.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Madushanka, pitching outside off stump. Duckett moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.

3.2 2 Good line and length from Madushanka. Duckett gets forward and flicks for 2 runs.

3.1 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Duckett goes back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

2.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Asitha Fernando, outside off once again. Banton moves onto the back foot and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

2.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Banton moves onto the front foot but decides to just let it go through to the keeper without playing a shot

2.4 . On a good line and length. Banton moves onto the front foot and outside edges

2.3 . Back of a length from Asitha Fernando, pitching outside off stump once more. Banton goes back and defends through the off side field.

1.6 . Full, pitching outside off. Duckett pushes forward and punches a drive

1.5 4 FOUR MORE! Short, pitching outside off stump. Duckett gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs back behind square.

1.4 4 And again! Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Duckett gets on the front foot and plays a flick behind square for four runs.

1.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Duckett goes back and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

1.1 . On a good line and length from Madushanka. Duckett moves onto the back foot and drives