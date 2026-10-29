Highlights England vs Sri Lanka Odi ODI Pakistan Tri-Series 29.10.2026
Shanaka comes over the wicket. Short of a length, outside off. Cox moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run through point.
Short, outside leg and angled across Jacks. He rocks back but swings and misses while trying a cut, and the ball rolls away from Kusal Mendis for one bye. The ball is misfielded by Kusal Mendis.
FOUR! Good line and length. Jacks moves down the pitch and eases a drive down the ground for 4 runs.
Back of a length, outside off stump. Cox moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance on the leg side for one run.
OUT! Malinga breaks through! Full toss, on a good line once more. Duckett rocks back and scoops poorly, and is caught by Asitha Fernando back behind square.
Full toss, on line. Duckett pushes forward and drives for one run.
Full, on a good line again. Jacks creates space and eases a drive through the off side for one run.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Jacks gets forward and edges for a run behind square.
Full ball, outside off stump. Duckett gets on the front foot and cuts for a run back behind point.
CHANCE! Shanaka comes around the wicket. On a good length, on leg stump and angled across. Jacks pushes forward and drives for one run on the on side. A run out chance but ENGLAND survive the attempt.
Pitched up, outside off stump. Duckett moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run.
Good length from Shanaka, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Duckett gets forward and drives poorly
Asitha Fernando pitches one up, on a good line once again. Duckett moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the leg side field.
Pitched up, outside leg and angling across. Duckett gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.
And again! Dropped in short by Asitha Fernando, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Duckett creates space and pulls for four runs.
Yorker, pitching on a good line. Jacks gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a run.
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Duckett gets on the back foot and cuts through point for one run.
Good length from Wellalage, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Duckett gets on the front foot and tucks a glance for a single run behind square on the on side.
Good length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Duckett moves onto the front foot and pulls for one run.
Wellalage now coming around the wicket. Full, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Duckett. He gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive
FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Duckett gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 4 runs behind square.
Good length, pitching outside off. Jacks gets forward and drives down the ground for a single run.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Jacks pushes forward and guides a cut for a run.
FOUR! Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across Jacks. He gets forward and flicks for 4 runs.
OUT! Asitha Fernando breaks through! Full toss, on line. Brook rocks back and edges, and is caught by Asitha Fernando
FOUR! Asitha Fernando pitches one up, outside leg and angling across. Brook creates room and guides a leg glance for four runs back behind square.
Good line and length from Asitha Fernando again. Duckett gets forward and drives for a run through the leg side field.
Wellalage comes over the wicket. Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Duckett gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps back behind point for a run.
Wellalage comes around the wicket to Brook. Wellalage pitches one up, on a good line once again. Brook pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for one run.
Good length from Wellalage, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Duckett gets on the back foot and tucks a glance behind square on the leg side for one run.
Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Duckett goes back and pulls for four runs.
FOUR MORE! Short of a length, outside off stump. Duckett rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.
Back of a length, on line but angled across Duckett. He moves onto the back foot and reverse sweeps for two runs behind point.
Pitching on a good line and length. Duckett gets forward and drives through the off side.
And again! Short of a length, outside off. Duckett goes back and square cuts for 4 runs back behind point.
Madushanka drops one in short, outside off stump. Duckett gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut
Yorker, outside off. Duckett pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive
Pitching on a good line and length. Duckett gets on the back foot and plays a flick
And again! Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Duckett rocks back and hooks back behind square for 4 runs.
Full toss, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Brook gets on the back foot and pulls shakily behind square for 1 run.
And again! Full toss, on leg stump and angling across Duckett. He moves onto the front foot and lifts a scoop for 4 runs behind point.
Full toss, outside leg and angling across. Duckett goes back and flicks for a pair of runs behind square.
And another! Short, outside off. Duckett moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.
Madushanka comes over the wicket to Duckett. On a good line and length. Duckett moves onto the front foot and flicks a leg glance behind square.
Good line and length from Madushanka. Brook shuffles down the pitch and drives shakily for a single run through the leg side field.
Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Brook. He steps away and flicks for a couple of runs.
FOUR! Short, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Duckett. He goes back and plays a pull for four runs.
Full ball, pitching on a good line. Brook moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Brook goes back and square cuts behind point for a couple of runs.
FOUR! Good line and length from Malinga. Brook backs away and eases a drive for four runs on the on side.
DROPPED! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Brook moves onto the front foot and flicks for six runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Arachchige. Not an easy chance for Arachchige.
Back of a length from Malinga, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Duckett gets forward and flicks back behind square for a single run.
SIX! Good line and length from Wellalage. Brook gets forward and sweeps for a half dozen runs.
Back-to-back boundaries! Good length, pitching outside off again. Brook gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for four runs.
Length ball, outside off stump. Duckett moves onto the back foot and plays a reverse sweep for a single run behind point.
Good length, outside off. Duckett gets on the back foot and cuts for one run.
Back-to-back boundaries! Length ball, outside off. Duckett moves onto the back foot and flicks behind square for 4 runs.
OUT! Bowled. Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Banton gets on the back foot and edges, the ball gets through, and Banton is bowled
Full ball, on line. Banton gets on the front foot and eases a shaky drive
Length ball, outside off stump once again. Banton shuffles down the pitch and drives through the off side.
Length ball, outside off stump again. Banton gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Length ball, outside off once again. Banton rocks back and plays a square cut back behind point for a couple of runs. Great fielding by Madushanka prevents a certain boundary.
Length ball, on leg stump and angled across. Duckett moves onto the front foot and drives
And another! Dropped in short by Liyanage, outside leg and angling across the batter. Duckett rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.
Short, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Duckett gets on the back foot and pulls poorly for a single run.
FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Duckett moves onto the back foot and guides a leg glance behind square for 4 runs.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Duckett gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
And again! Short of a length, outside leg and angling across Duckett. He creates space and drives for 4 runs.
Back of a length from Malinga, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Duckett gets forward and defends through the on side field.
FOUR! On a good line and length once more. Banton advances down the pitch and lofts a drive for 4 runs over the off side.
Wellalage comes around the wicket to Banton. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Banton moves onto the back foot and plays a cut
Good length from Wellalage, outside off stump. Duckett rocks back and punches a drive for a run through the on side field.
Wellalage comes over the wicket. Good length from Wellalage, pitching outside off. Duckett gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Wellalage comes around the wicket to Banton. Good line and length once more. Banton goes back and drives for one run through the off side.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Banton goes back and drives sloppily
Arachchige now coming over the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Banton gets on the back foot and eases a drive down the ground.
Arachchige now coming around the wicket to Duckett. Short of a length, on a good line. Duckett goes back and plays a flick for 1 run.
Arachchige now coming over the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside off. Banton rocks back and punches a drive for 1 run.
Arachchige comes around the wicket. Good length, outside off stump again. Duckett moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run through the off side.
Full ball, pitching outside off again. Banton pushes forward and drives for a run down the ground.
Good length, pitching outside off once more. Banton goes back and drives on the off side for 1 run.
Back of a length, outside off stump. Banton rocks back and punches a drive on the off side for 2 runs.
Wellalage comes around the wicket. On a good line and length. Banton moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Full ball, pitching outside off. Duckett pushes forward and punches a drive on the leg side for one run.
FOUR! Wellalage now coming over the wicket to Duckett. Wellalage pitches one up, outside off stump. Duckett gets forward and plays a reverse sweep for 4 runs behind point.
Full, on line. Banton gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Good line and length. Duckett rocks back and defends
Short of a length, outside off stump. Duckett moves onto the back foot and plays a pull
Good length from Madushanka, on leg stump and angling across. Duckett rocks back and glances behind square on the leg side for a pair of runs.
Back of a length from Madushanka, pitching outside off stump. Duckett gets on the back foot and cuts poorly
Wide. Short, too wide outside off.
Length ball, outside off stump. Banton rocks back and drives for a run.
Wellalage now coming around the wicket. Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Banton. He gets on the back foot and tucks a leg glance back behind square.
Wellalage pitches one up, on a good line. Duckett gets on the front foot and drives through the leg side field for a single run.
Good length from Wellalage, pitching outside off stump. Duckett moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field.
Good length from Wellalage, outside off. Duckett rocks back and drives through the off side field.
On a good line and length from Wellalage again. Duckett gets on the front foot and drives for a pair of runs on the on side.
FOUR! On a good line and length from Madushanka. Banton gets forward and drives for four runs.
On a good line and length from Madushanka. Banton moves onto the front foot and eases a bad drive down the ground.
Good length, on leg stump and angling across Banton. He moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance through the on side field.
Pitching on a good line and length once again. Banton gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.
On a good line and length. Banton gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.
Good line and length from Madushanka. Duckett pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.
Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Duckett goes back but makes no contact while trying a glance
FOUR! Good length from Wellalage, pitching near leg stump and angling across Banton. He gets forward and plays a reverse sweep for four runs behind point.
Wellalage now coming around the wicket. Good line and length. Banton gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Good line and length from Wellalage. Duckett rocks back and glances for 1 run behind square on the on side.
On a good length, outside off stump. Duckett gets forward and punches a drive on the on side.
Pitching on a good line and length. Duckett gets forward and eases a drive on the on side.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Banton gets forward and eases a drive for one run.
Asitha Fernando pitches one up, on line. Duckett pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground.
Back-to-back boundaries! Full, outside off. Duckett gets on the front foot and drives for four runs.
Free hit. Yorker, outside off stump. Duckett pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive
And another! No ball. Good length, outside off. Duckett gets on the back foot and plays a cut for four runs back behind point.
Full, on a good line. Duckett gets on the front foot and flicks
Full ball, on line once more. Duckett pushes forward and drives averagely
Good line and length. Duckett gets on the back foot and drives on the off side.
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Banton rocks back and drives
On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Banton pushes forward and drives on the on side.
Back-to-back boundaries! Good length from Malinga, outside off stump again. Banton moves onto the back foot and flicks for 4 runs.
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Banton rocks back and eases a drive on the off side for four runs.
Length ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. Duckett gets on the back foot and edges into their pads while attempting a leg glance for one run behind square.
Good length from Malinga, outside off stump once again. Banton gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run back through point.
Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across Duckett. He gets forward and flicks for a pair of runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Banton gets on the back foot and punches a drive down the ground.
Good line and length. Duckett gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the on side.
Good length from Madushanka, pitching outside off stump. Banton gets on the back foot but opts to let that one through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged
On a good length, outside leg and angling across. Duckett pushes forward and flicks for a run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Duckett moves onto the front foot and eases a poor drive
FOUR! Good length from Madushanka, pitching outside off stump. Duckett moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.
Good line and length from Madushanka. Duckett gets forward and flicks for 2 runs.
On a good length, outside off stump once again. Duckett goes back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.
FOUR! Good length from Asitha Fernando, outside off once again. Banton moves onto the back foot and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Banton moves onto the front foot but decides to just let it go through to the keeper without playing a shot
On a good line and length. Banton moves onto the front foot and outside edges
Back of a length from Asitha Fernando, pitching outside off stump once more. Banton goes back and defends through the off side field.
Full, pitching outside off. Duckett pushes forward and punches a drive
FOUR MORE! Short, pitching outside off stump. Duckett gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs back behind square.
And again! Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Duckett gets on the front foot and plays a flick behind square for four runs.
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Duckett goes back and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.
On a good line and length from Madushanka. Duckett moves onto the back foot and drives
On a good length, pitching outside off. Banton goes back and plays a defensive stroke