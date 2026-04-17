48.3 W OUT! Caught. Half-tracker, outside off once again. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and lifts a bad pull, and is caught by Nicholls

48.2 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump again. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and drives

48.1 6 SIX! Hridoy brings up his 50 in emphatic style! Full ball, pitching outside off. Hridoy moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for a half dozen runs.

47.6 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Rana moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

47.5 . Good length from Tickner, pitching outside off. Rana goes back but allows it to through to the wicketkeeper untouched

47.4 . Yorker, on a good line. Rana gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

47.4 1w Wide. Yorker, too wide outside leg.

47.3 W OUT! Bowled. Very short, pitching outside off stump. Taskin Ahmed moves onto the back foot and edges, the stumps are disturbed, and Taskin Ahmed has to depart

47.2 . Yorker, outside off. Taskin Ahmed gets on the front foot but plays and misses while trying to defend

47.1 1 Pitched up, outside leg and angling across. Hridoy gets on the back foot and flicks for 1 run.

46.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Taskin Ahmed pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke

46.5 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Taskin Ahmed pushes forward but plays and misses while attempting to defend

46.5 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

46.4 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Taskin Ahmed gets forward and eases a drive for a pair of runs through the off side field.

46.3 1 Good length from O'Rourke, pitching outside off stump once again. Hridoy rocks back and cuts for a single run.

46.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Hridoy shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive

46.1 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, on leg stump. Hridoy rocks back and flicks behind square for six runs.

45.6 W OUT! Tickner gets one through! On a good line and length from Tickner. Shoriful Islam gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a drive, the ball gets through, and Shoriful Islam is bowled

45.6 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching far outside off.

45.5 W OUT! Tickner breaks through! Tickner drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Rishad Hossain goes back and lofts a sloppy pull, and is caught by Tickner

45.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Hridoy shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for one run straight down the ground.

45.3 . Very short, outside off stump once again. Hridoy gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

45.2 1 Tickner pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Rishad Hossain moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for a run.

45.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Rishad Hossain advances down the pitch and drives

44.6 2 Short of a length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and pulls for a couple of runs.

44.5 1 On a good line and length from NG Smith once more. Rishad Hossain gets on the back foot and defends for a run down the ground.

44.4 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and drives for one run.

44.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Rishad Hossain goes back and late cuts back behind point for a run.

43.6 1 Bouncer, pitching outside off. Rishad Hossain moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

43.5 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Rishad Hossain gets on the back foot and defends

43.3 1 Short of a length, outside off once more. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets on the back foot and plays a cut for 1 run behind point.

43.2 1 Tickner drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Hridoy gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for one run.

43.1 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

42.6 1 On a good line and length. Mehidy Hasan Miraz goes back and punches a drive for 1 run.

42.5 . On a good length, outside off. Mehidy Hasan Miraz moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to defend

42.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Mehidy Hasan Miraz pushes forward but misses while attempting to defend

42.3 . Good length from Lennox, outside off stump once more. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

42.2 . Full ball, outside off once again. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets forward and drives

42.1 2 Good length from Lennox, outside off again. Mehidy Hasan Miraz pushes forward and plays a sweep back behind square for two runs.

41.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Hridoy gets on the front foot and punches a drive

41.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Mehidy Hasan Miraz goes back and defends for 1 run behind point.

41.4 1 Short ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Hridoy goes back and pulls for 1 run.

41.3 1 Good line and length from NG Smith. Mehidy Hasan Miraz moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a single run back behind square.

41.2 1 Back of a length from NG Smith, outside off stump. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run behind point.

41.2 1w Wide. Short ball, pitching far outside leg.

41.1 . Good length from NG Smith, outside off stump. Hridoy moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a defensive shot. New Zealand appeal, but the umpire says not out.

40.6 . On a good line and length from Lennox. Mehidy Hasan Miraz moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

40.5 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets forward but misses while trying to defend

40.4 . On a good length, outside off. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke

40.3 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Lennox, pitching outside off. Afif Hossain moves onto the front foot and plays a poor sweep, and is caught by O'Rourke

40.2 1 Good line and length. Hridoy gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square for 1 run.

40.1 2 Length ball, outside off once more. Hridoy rocks back and slices a late cut for a pair of runs behind point.

39.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Hridoy advances down the pitch and drives for 1 run down the ground.

39.5 . On a good length, outside off. Hridoy pushes forward and defends

39.4 1 Dropped in short by NG Smith, outside off. Afif Hossain gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

39.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and flicks for 1 run.

39.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and defends

39.1 1 Back of a length from NG Smith, outside off. Afif Hossain gets on the back foot and defends back behind point for one run.

38.6 . O'Rourke pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across Hridoy. He moves onto the back foot and plays a flick

38.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Hridoy rocks back and cuts back behind point for four runs.

38.4 1 Good length, outside off. Afif Hossain goes back and slices a cut for a single run back through point.

38.3 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and flicks behind square for one run.

38.2 1 Good length from O'Rourke, outside off. Afif Hossain gets on the front foot and edges behind square for one run.

38.1 2 O'Rourke pitches one up, outside off again. Afif Hossain moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for a run. Some shaky fielding allows Afif Hossain and Hridoy to scamper through for one overthrow.

37.6 . Length ball, outside off. Hridoy moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

37.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Afif Hossain gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run behind point.

37.4 2 On a good line and length from Tickner. Afif Hossain gets forward and flicks for two runs.

37.3 2 Tickner drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Afif Hossain moves onto the back foot and plays a shaky pull behind square for a pair of runs.

37.2 . Back of a length, outside off. Afif Hossain goes back and defends

37.1 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Afif Hossain moves onto the back foot and defends

37.1 1w Wide. Tickner pitches one up, pitching well down the leg side.

36.6 1 Back of a length from O'Rourke, outside off. Afif Hossain gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run behind point.

36.5 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Afif Hossain gets on the front foot and defends

36.4 1 Back of a length from O'Rourke, outside off stump. Hridoy gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 1 run back through point.

36.3 1 Good length from O'Rourke, pitching outside off stump. Afif Hossain rocks back and late cuts back behind point for a single run.

36.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Afif Hossain gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

36.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Hridoy gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

35.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. Afif Hossain rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to defend

35.5 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Afif Hossain goes back and defends for two runs behind point.

35.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Afif Hossain rocks back and defends

35.3 . Tickner pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Afif Hossain pushes forward and drives

35.2 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and defends on the off side for a run.

35.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

34.6 . Full, outside off. Afif Hossain moves onto the front foot and drives

34.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Afif Hossain pushes forward and defends poorly

34.4 . Length ball, outside off. Afif Hossain moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

34.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Hridoy gets forward and defends on the off side for a single run.

34.2 . Good length from Lennox, outside off stump. Hridoy pushes forward and drives

34.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Afif Hossain gets forward and flicks for a single run behind square.

33.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Afif Hossain gets forward and is struck on the gloves while trying to play a defensive shot for one run.

33.5 1 Good length from Tickner, outside off stump. Hridoy moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run through the off side.

33.4 . Back of a length from Tickner, pitching outside off. Hridoy goes back and defends

33.3 1 Good length from Tickner, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Afif Hossain rocks back and flicks back behind square for one run.

33.2 3 Good length, outside leg and angling across Hridoy. He goes back and flicks for three runs.

33.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Afif Hossain gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

32.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Hridoy gets forward and drives

32.5 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Hridoy gets on the back foot and guides a late cut

32.4 . On a good length, outside off. Hridoy pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke. New Zealand appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made their ground.

32.3 1 Pitched up, outside off. Afif Hossain moves down the pitch and drives through the off side for one run.

32.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Afif Hossain gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

32.1 2 On a good line and length again. Afif Hossain moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square for a pair of runs.

31.6 1 Good line and length. Afif Hossain moves onto the back foot and flicks for 1 run.

31.5 1 Good line and length from Foxcroft. Hridoy gets on the back foot and flicks for a single run.

31.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Hridoy rocks back and guides a cut

31.3 1 Good line and length. Afif Hossain pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run through the leg side field.

31.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Afif Hossain gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

31.1 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Hridoy. He moves onto the back foot and flicks for one run.

30.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run on the off side.

30.5 1 Lennox pitches one up, outside off stump. Afif Hossain gets forward and drives through the leg side field for one run.

30.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Afif Hossain pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

30.3 . Full, on leg stump. Afif Hossain rocks back and plays a flick

30.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Afif Hossain moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to defend

30.1 . Full, outside off stump. Afif Hossain pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

29.6 . Full, outside off stump. Hridoy gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

29.5 1 Good length from Foxcroft, outside off. Afif Hossain pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for a single run.

29.4 . Good length from Foxcroft, outside off. Afif Hossain moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

29.3 . Good length, outside off stump. Afif Hossain gets forward but misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

29.2 . On a good line and length. Afif Hossain moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

29.1 1 Foxcroft pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Hridoy gets forward and drives for 1 run.

28.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Afif Hossain goes back and plays a defensive stroke

28.5 . Back of a length from NG Smith, pitching outside off. Afif Hossain gets on the back foot and defends

28.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Afif Hossain gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

28.3 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Afif Hossain rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

28.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Afif Hossain pushes forward and inside edges onto the pads while trying to defend

28.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Afif Hossain rocks back and defends

27.6 . Good length from Foxcroft, outside off stump again. Hridoy moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

27.5 2 Good length from Foxcroft, pitching outside off stump. Hridoy rocks back and cuts for a couple of runs back behind point.

27.4 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Afif Hossain gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

27.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Afif Hossain pushes forward and defends

27.2 W OUT! Bowled. Full, pitching outside off. Litton Das gets forward but makes no contact while trying to defend, the ball gets through, and Litton Das is bowled

27.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line once again. Hridoy gets forward and drives for a single run on the on side.

26.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Hridoy pushes forward and flicks back behind square for a run.

26.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Litton Das moves onto the front foot and inside edges behind square on the leg side for a single run.

26.4 1 Full ball, on a good line. Hridoy pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.

26.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Litton Das gets forward and flicks back behind square for a run.

26.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Litton Das pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

26.1 2 NG Smith pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Litton Das goes back and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

25.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Litton Das gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

25.5 . Good length, outside off stump again. Litton Das gets forward and defends

25.4 . On a good length, outside off. Litton Das rocks back and defends

25.3 . On a good line and length. Litton Das gets on the front foot and defends

25.2 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Litton Das gets forward and drives

25.1 . Good line and length from Foxcroft. Litton Das gets forward and defends

24.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Hridoy gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

24.5 1 Back of a length from O'Rourke, pitching outside off once again. Litton Das goes back and slices a cut for a run behind point.

24.4 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. Litton Das moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

24.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Hridoy gets on the back foot and defends for one run.

24.2 . Good line and length from O'Rourke. Hridoy gets forward and eases a drive

24.1 1 On a good length, outside off once again. Litton Das pushes forward and drives for 1 run on the off side.

23.6 . Good length, outside off. Hridoy gets on the back foot and drives

23.5 . Good length from Foxcroft, outside off. Hridoy goes back and plays a defensive stroke

23.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and edges for 4 runs behind point.

23.3 . Good length, outside off stump. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and defends

23.2 1 Good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Litton Das moves onto the front foot and sweeps back behind square for 1 run.

23.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Hridoy pushes forward and drives for one run.

22.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Hridoy gets forward and inside edges for a single run behind square on the on side.

22.5 . On a good length, outside off once more. Hridoy gets forward and defends

22.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Hridoy gets on the front foot and defends

22.3 W OUT! O'Rourke gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Hassan gets on the back foot and pulls shakily, and is caught by Clarkson down the ground.

22.2 . Good length from O'Rourke, pitching outside off. Hassan gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

22.1 . Good length from O'Rourke, outside off stump once again. Hassan gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

21.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Foxcroft, pitching outside off stump. Litton Das moves down the pitch and eases a drive for 4 runs.

21.5 1 Good line and length from Foxcroft. Hassan pushes forward and drives for 1 run on the leg side.

21.4 2 Foxcroft pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Hassan pushes forward and drives on the off side for two runs.

21.3 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Hassan gets on the front foot and defends

21.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Litton Das pushes forward and sweeps for 1 run back behind square.

21.1 . Foxcroft pitches one up, outside off stump again. Litton Das gets forward and punches a drive

20.6 . Good length, outside off. Hassan moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

20.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Hassan rocks back and eases a drive

20.4 . On a good length, outside off. Hassan pushes forward and defends

20.3 . On a good line and length from O'Rourke. Hassan goes back and plays a defensive stroke

20.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Hassan gets forward and drives through the off side field.

20.1 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Litton Das gets on the front foot and defends

19.6 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Hassan gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

19.5 1 Full ball, on a good line again. Litton Das gets forward and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

19.4 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Litton Das gets forward and sweeps for a couple of runs.

19.3 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Hassan. He goes back and plays a flick back behind square for one run.

19.2 . Good line and length from Lennox once again. Hassan gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

19.1 . Good line and length. Hassan moves onto the front foot and defends

18.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Hassan gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run through the leg side field.

18.5 . Length ball, outside off. Hassan moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

18.4 4 And again! Fifty for Hassan in emphatic style! Full, outside off. Hassan gets on the front foot and edges behind point on the off side for four runs.

18.3 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Hassan moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for four runs.

18.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

18.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Hassan rocks back and eases a drive on the on side for four runs.

18.1 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Hassan gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

17.6 1 Lennox pitches one up, pitching outside off. Hassan gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

17.5 1 Pitched up, on line. Litton Das moves onto the front foot and defends for a run.

17.4 . Good length from Lennox, outside off stump. Litton Das pushes forward and defends

17.3 . Full ball, on a good line again. Litton Das gets on the front foot and defends

17.2 . Good line and length. Litton Das pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

17.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Hassan gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run on the off side.

16.6 1 Good length from Clarkson, outside off stump. Hassan gets on the front foot and defends for a single run through the off side.

16.5 1 Very short, pitching on a good line once more. Litton Das goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.

16.4 1 On a good line and length once again. Hassan gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

16.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Clarkson. Hassan moves onto the back foot and flicks back behind square for four runs.

16.2 . Yorker, outside off stump. Hassan pushes forward and drives

16.1 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Litton Das. He rocks back and lifts a wild flick behind square for a run.

15.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Litton Das gets on the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

15.5 2 Full ball, outside off stump. Litton Das steps back and drives averagely over the off side field for a pair of runs.

15.4 . On a good line and length from Lennox once again. Litton Das gets forward and flicks

15.3 1 Pitched up, on a good line again. Hassan gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

15.2 1 On a good line and length. Litton Das gets on the front foot and defends for one run.

15.1 1 Full, pitching outside off. Hassan gets forward and eases a drive for one run.

14.6 1 Good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Hassan gets on the back foot and plays a flick behind square for a run.

14.5 . Good length from Clarkson, outside off stump. Hassan gets forward and defends

14.4 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angled across. Litton Das goes back and flicks for a single run.

14.3 1 Good line and length. Hassan goes back and plays a flick for a run back behind square.

14.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Hassan gets on the front foot and defends

14.1 1 Back of a length from Clarkson, pitching on leg. Litton Das moves onto the back foot and plays a shaky pull for a single run behind square.

13.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off again. Hassan creates room and drives for four runs through the off side field.

13.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Hassan gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.4 . Good length from Lennox, outside off. Hassan pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

13.3 . Good line and length. Hassan moves onto the front foot and defends

13.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Hassan gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.1 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Hassan moves onto the front foot and drives

12.6 . Good length from Tickner, outside off stump. Litton Das gets forward but makes no contact while trying to defend

12.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Litton Das pushes forward and plays a flick

12.4 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Tickner, pitching outside off stump. Litton Das moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

12.3 . Length ball, outside off once again. Litton Das pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

12.2 1 Good length, outside off stump once more. Hassan gets forward and defends back behind point for 1 run.

12.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Hassan pushes forward and drives

11.6 . Pitched up, outside off. Litton Das pushes forward and drives

11.5 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Litton Das moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.4 . Good line and length from Lennox. Litton Das gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Hassan moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for a single run.

11.2 1 Full ball, outside off stump once more. Litton Das moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run on the off side.

11.1 . Lennox pitches one up, outside off again. Litton Das moves onto the front foot and drives

10.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Hassan gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

10.5 . On a good length, outside off again. Hassan gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

10.4 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Tickner, pitching outside off stump again. Hassan rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

10.3 . Good length, outside off. Hassan gets on the front foot and defends

10.2 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Hassan gets on the front foot and drives

10.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Hassan pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.6 . On a good line and length. Litton Das gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.5 . Full, outside off stump. Litton Das gets forward and defends

9.4 . Back of a length, outside off. Litton Das gets on the back foot and slices a cut

9.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

9.3 . Short of a length, on a good line but angled across Litton Das. He gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive shot

9.2 . Good length, outside off. Litton Das moves onto the front foot and defends

9.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Litton Das gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.6 . Back of a length, on a good line. Hassan gets on the back foot and defends

8.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Litton Das gets on the front foot and flicks behind square for a run.

8.4 . Good line and length from Tickner. Litton Das rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

8.3 . Length ball, outside off once again. Litton Das pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

8.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Litton Das rocks back but plays and misses while attempting to defend

8.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Litton Das moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

7.6 . On a good length, outside off again. Hassan gets on the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

7.5 . Short, pitching outside off stump once again. Litton Das gets on the back foot and defends

7.4 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Hassan gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.3 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. Hassan gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Litton Das gets forward and edges behind square for 1 run.

7.2 1w Wide. Short, pitching on leg and angling sharply across the batter.

7.1 2 On a good line and length from NG Smith. Litton Das moves onto the back foot and flicks for a pair of runs behind square.

6.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Hassan pushes forward and defends

6.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump again. Litton Das gets on the front foot and eases a drive through point on the off side for a run.

6.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Litton Das pushes forward and punches a drive

6.3 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Litton Das moves onto the front foot and defends

6.2 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside leg. Litton Das rocks back and plays a flick back behind square for 4 runs.

6.1 1w Wide. Tickner pitches one up, pitching well down the leg side.

5.6 1 On a good length, outside off once again. Litton Das gets forward and flicks for a run behind square.

5.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Hassan gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run behind point on the off side.

5.4 . Short ball, outside off stump. Hassan moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to defend

5.3 6 SIX! Free hit, and Hassan takes advantage of it. NG Smith drops one in short, pitching on a good line once again. Hassan moves onto the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

5.3 nb No ball. Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Litton Das goes back and plays a defensive stroke back behind point for a run.

5.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Litton Das rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

5.1 2 Back of a length from NG Smith, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Litton Das moves onto the back foot and flicks for 2 runs.

4.6 . Full ball, outside off stump. Hassan moves onto the front foot and drives

4.5 . Length ball, on leg stump and angled across. Hassan rocks back and defends

4.4 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Hassan gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.3 . Length ball, outside off once more. Hassan moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

4.2 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Hassan pushes forward and defends

4.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump once again. Hassan rocks back and plays a cut back behind point for 4 runs.

3.6 2 Pitched up, outside off stump. Litton Das moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 2 runs.

3.5 . Short of a length, outside off again. Litton Das moves onto the back foot and defends

3.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Litton Das gets on the back foot and defends

3.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Litton Das gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to defend

3.2 W OUT! Two wickets in a row for NG Smith! Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Najmul Hossain Shanto goes back but misses while attempting a flick, and the ball careens into the stumps

3.1 W OUT! NG Smith breaks through! Short of a length, on a good line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves down the pitch but swings and misses while trying a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Tanzid Hasan Tamim has to depart

2.6 1 Back of a length from O'Rourke, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 1 run behind point.

2.5 . Back of a length from O'Rourke, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back and defends

2.4 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg and angling across. Hassan gets on the back foot and flicks for one run behind square.

2.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from O'Rourke, outside off. Hassan goes back and slices a cut back behind point for four runs.

2.2 . Good length from O'Rourke, outside off again. Hassan pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Hassan gets on the front foot and defends

2.1 5w Wide. Short ball, pitching far outside off. The ball beats the keeper and runs to the boundary for five wides.

1.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Hassan pushes forward and inside edges through the on side field for 1 run.

1.5 . Good line and length. Hassan goes back and plays a defensive stroke

1.4 . Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Hassan gets forward and punches a drive

1.3 . DROPPED! Good length, outside off once more. Hassan rocks back and edges. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.

1.2 1lb On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick, resulting in 1 leg bye.

1.1 . Good length from NG Smith, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot but decides to allow that one to travel through to the keeper unchallenged

0.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for 1 run.

0.6 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

0.5 1 Back of a length from O'Rourke, outside off again. Hassan rocks back and cuts back behind point for a run.

0.4 . Short, pitching outside off stump. Hassan goes back and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 5w Wide. Too wide outside leg. The ball beats the wicketkeeper and runs away to the boundary for five wides.

0.3 . Back of a length from O'Rourke, pitching outside off once more. Hassan rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 . Good length, pitching outside off again. Hassan moves onto the front foot and defends

0.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Hassan gets on the front foot but decides to allow it to through to the wicketkeeper untouched

49.6 . Good length, outside off stump. NG Smith gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for a pair of runs.

49.5 . Free hit. Back of a length from Taskin Ahmed, outside off once again. NG Smith rocks back, and is hit on the body while trying to play a pull

49.5 1w Wide, which will queue up another free hit. Yorker, pitching far outside off.

49.5 nb No ball. Full ball, pitching outside leg. Lennox creates room and drives for one run through the off side field.

49.4 1 Yorker, outside off stump. NG Smith moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run on the off side.

49.3 1b Good length, pitching outside off stump. Lennox pushes forward and drives for 1 bye.

49.2 W OUT! Taskin Ahmed gets one through! Good line and length. Tickner rocks back but misses while attempting a drive, the ball gets through, and Tickner is bowled

49.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

49.1 2 Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across. Tickner moves onto the back foot and flicks for a pair of runs.

48.6 1 Rana drops one in short, outside off stump once more. Tickner steps back and guides a cut for a single run behind point.

48.5 1 CHANCE! Back of a length, outside off stump. NG Smith gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run. There's an attempt at a run out.

48.4 1b Dropped in short by Rana, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Tickner steps back but misses while trying a drive, and the ball flies away from the wicketkeeper for a single bye.

48.3 . Short ball, outside off stump. Tickner rocks back but misses while attempting to play a cut

48.2 1 Short ball, on a good line again. NG Smith rocks back and pulls for a single run.

48.1 1 Short of a length, on line once again. Tickner goes back and eases a drive for a single run.

47.6 . Short of a length, on line. NG Smith goes back but misses while trying a scoop

47.5 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Tickner goes back and inside edges into their pads while trying to play a drive for a single run.

47.4 . Good length from Shoriful Islam, pitching near leg stump. Tickner rocks back and flicks

47.3 1 Shoriful Islam drops one in short, pitching outside off stump once again. NG Smith goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

47.2 1 Back of a length from Shoriful Islam, pitching outside off. Tickner gets on the back foot and inside edges behind square for a run.

47.1 1 Back of a length from Shoriful Islam, pitching on a good line but angling across the batter. NG Smith moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for one run behind square.

46.6 1 Pitched up, on a good line. NG Smith rocks back and punches a drive for 1 run.

46.5 1 Back of a length from Rana, pitching outside off stump. Tickner rocks back and edges for a single run back behind point.

46.4 W OUT! Rana gets the wicket! Yorker, on a good line. Foxcroft gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot, the stumps are disturbed, and Foxcroft has to depart

46.3 4 And another! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Foxcroft steps away and cuts for 4 runs.

46.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Foxcroft goes back and plays a scoop back behind square for 4 runs.

46.1 . Short of a length, outside off once more. Foxcroft goes back and defends

45.6 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump once again. Foxcroft advances down the pitch and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

45.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Foxcroft steps away but misses while attempting to play a drive

45.4 1 Yorker, on line. NG Smith moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

45.3 1 50 comes up for Foxcroft! Full toss, on a good line once more. Foxcroft moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

45.2 1 Short, pitching on a good line. NG Smith moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

45.1 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Taskin Ahmed, pitching outside off stump. NG Smith gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

44.6 1 Full, on a good line once again. NG Smith gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

44.5 1 On a good line and length but angled across. Foxcroft rocks back and plays a flick behind square for one run.

44.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Foxcroft gets forward and plays a sweep for four runs.

44.3 1 Length ball, outside off once again. NG Smith gets forward and sweeps for one run behind square.

44.2 1 Good length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, pitching outside off stump once again. Foxcroft goes back and plays a cut for a run back behind point.

44.1 . Full ball, outside off stump once again. Foxcroft gets on the back foot and defends

43.6 1 Good length, outside off stump again. Foxcroft pushes forward and defends for 1 run through the off side.

43.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Foxcroft moves onto the front foot and drives

43.4 1 Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across. NG Smith moves onto the back foot and plays a flick back behind square for a run.

43.3 1 Back of a length from Shoriful Islam, pitching outside off once again. Foxcroft moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for a run.

43.2 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once more. NG Smith gets on the back foot and eases a drive through the off side for 1 run.

43.1 . Good length, outside off stump. NG Smith pushes forward and defends

42.6 . Good length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, pitching on leg and angled across Foxcroft. He gets on the back foot and defends

42.5 . Length ball, outside off stump. Foxcroft moves onto the back foot and defends

42.4 1 Length ball, outside leg and angled across NG Smith. He gets on the front foot and defends through the leg side field for a single run.

42.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Foxcroft gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for a run.

42.2 2 Good length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, pitching outside off stump once more. Foxcroft goes back and flicks for 2 runs.

42.1 1 Length ball, outside off once again. NG Smith gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for one run.

41.6 . Length ball, outside off stump. Foxcroft pushes forward and eases a drive

41.5 1 On a good length, outside leg and angling across NG Smith. He moves onto the back foot and flicks behind square for a run.

41.4 . Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. NG Smith moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

41.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. NG Smith moves onto the front foot and drives

41.2 W OUT! Taskin Ahmed gets one through! Back of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Clarkson advances but misses while attempting a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

41.1 . Taskin Ahmed drops one in short, on line. Clarkson moves onto the back foot and pulls shakily

40.6 1 Rishad Hossain pitches one up, outside off again. Clarkson pushes forward and drives for one run on the off side.

40.5 1 Good length from Rishad Hossain, outside off. Foxcroft gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.

40.4 4 Wide. Rishad Hossain pitches one up, pitching well down the leg side.

40.3 . FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Foxcroft pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side for 4 runs.

40.2 . On a good length, pitching outside leg. Foxcroft rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a flick. Bangladesh appeal for a catch, however the umpire is unmoved. Bangladesh call for a review. The decision is upheld.

40.1 . Rishad Hossain pitches one up, outside off once again. Foxcroft gets on the front foot and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a reverse sweep. The umpire gives Foxcroft out LBW, however Foxcroft signals for a review. The decision is overturned.

39.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Foxcroft moves onto the front foot and punches a mediocre drive for a run down the ground.

39.5 . Back of a length from Taskin Ahmed, outside off. Foxcroft gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

39.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line. Foxcroft moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for four runs.

39.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Foxcroft rocks back and cuts

39.2 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Foxcroft gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

39.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Foxcroft advances and drives

38.6 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Clarkson gets on the front foot and defends

38.5 . Good line and length from Rishad Hossain. Clarkson moves onto the back foot and defends

38.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Clarkson gets forward but makes no contact while trying to defend

38.3 1 Rishad Hossain pitches one up, outside off once more. Foxcroft pushes forward and drives for 1 run on the off side.

38.2 . DROPPED! Good length from Rishad Hossain, outside off stump once more. Foxcroft moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps averagely. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Tanzid Hasan Tamim.

38.1 1 Rishad Hossain pitches one up, outside off again. Clarkson moves onto the front foot and drives for one run through the off side field.

37.6 1 On a good length, outside off once again. Clarkson moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run through the off side field.

37.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Foxcroft pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.

37.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Foxcroft gets forward and edges

37.3 4 FOUR! Half-tracker, outside off stump once again. Foxcroft rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.

37.2 1 Good length from Taskin Ahmed, outside off. Clarkson moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for one run.

37.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Foxcroft pushes forward and eases a drive for one run.

36.6 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. Clarkson moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to defend

36.5 2 On a good length, outside off stump once again. Clarkson gets forward and eases a drive for a pair of runs.

36.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Clarkson gets forward and defends

36.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Clarkson moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

36.2 2 Length ball, outside leg and angled across Clarkson. He moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 2 runs.

36.1 1 Back of a length from Rishad Hossain, outside off once more. Foxcroft goes back and pulls for a run back behind square.

35.6 . Good length, outside off stump. Clarkson moves onto the front foot and defends

35.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Clarkson moves onto the front foot and defends

35.4 W OUT! Shoriful Islam gets the wicket! Good length from Shoriful Islam, outside off stump once again. Abbas gets on the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Litton Das

35.3 . Good length from Shoriful Islam, outside off once more. Abbas moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

35.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Abbas moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

35.1 1lb Good length, outside off. Foxcroft goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick, resulting in one leg bye.

34.6 1 On a good line and length. Foxcroft advances down the pitch and plays a flick for one run.

34.5 . Full, outside off stump. Foxcroft gets forward and defends

34.4 1 On a good line and length. Abbas gets on the back foot and plays a flick for one run.

34.3 1 Mehidy Hasan Miraz pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across Foxcroft. He gets on the front foot and plays a scoop back behind square for a single run.

34.2 . Good line and length. Foxcroft pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

34.1 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across. Abbas pushes forward and sweeps behind square for a single run.

33.6 1 Good length from Shoriful Islam, outside off once more. Foxcroft gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

33.5 . Good length, outside off again. Foxcroft gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

33.4 1 Back of a length from Shoriful Islam, outside off stump once more. Foxcroft gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

33.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Abbas moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for 1 run.

33.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Abbas moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to defend

33.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Abbas moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

32.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Abbas gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run back behind point.

32.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Abbas goes back and plays a defensive stroke

32.4 . Back of a length from Rana, outside off stump. Abbas moves onto the back foot and defends

32.3 . Back of a length, on a good line once more. Abbas rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

32.2 1 Dropped in short by Rana, pitching on a good line. Foxcroft goes back and plays a flick for 1 run back behind square.

32.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Rana, outside off once again. Foxcroft moves onto the back foot and edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

31.6 . Short, pitching outside off stump once more. Abbas gets on the back foot and inside edges

31.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Abbas moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

31.4 1 Short ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Foxcroft moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

31.3 1 Back of a length from Shoriful Islam, pitching outside off stump. Abbas moves onto the back foot and defends for one run back behind point.

31.2 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Foxcroft gets on the back foot and defends through the leg side field for a run.

31.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Foxcroft shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

30.6 . Good length from Rana, outside leg and angled across the batter. Abbas moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick

30.5 . Dropped in short by Rana, on line but angling across Abbas. He ducks

30.4 1 Dropped in short by Rana, on line. Foxcroft gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

30.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Foxcroft pushes forward and drives

30.2 . On a good length, outside off. Foxcroft gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

30.1 1 Rana drops one in short, pitching on a good line once more. Abbas moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

29.6 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Foxcroft gets forward and defends

29.5 1 Full, outside off once more. Abbas gets on the front foot and drives for one run on the off side.

29.4 1 Good length from Rishad Hossain, pitching outside off stump once again. Foxcroft gets forward and drives for 1 run.

29.3 2 Length ball, outside off once again. Foxcroft rocks back and cuts for 2 runs behind point.

29.2 . Good length from Rishad Hossain, outside off stump. Foxcroft gets on the front foot and defends

29.1 2 Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Foxcroft gets forward and punches a drive for two runs through the off side field.

28.6 2 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Abbas gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for two runs.

28.5 . Back of a length from Rana, pitching outside off again. Abbas rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

28.5 1w Wide. Short ball, too wide outside off.

28.4 . Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Abbas rocks back but misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

28.3 . Good length from Rana, outside off. Abbas moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

28.2 1lb Pitching on a good line and length. Foxcroft gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick, resulting in 1 leg bye. Bangladesh appeal for LBW, but the umpire gives Foxcroft not out. Bangladesh call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

28.1 1 Back of a length, outside off. Abbas gets on the back foot and defends back behind point for a single run.

27.6 . Good line and length from Rishad Hossain. Foxcroft gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

27.5 W OUT! Rishad Hossain breaks through! On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Nicholls. He gets forward and reverse sweeps sloppily, and is caught by Litton Das

27.4 . Good line and length. Nicholls gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

27.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Abbas moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

27.2 1 On a good length, outside off. Nicholls gets on the back foot and drives for one run through point.

27.1 . Good length from Rishad Hossain, outside off. Nicholls goes back and defends

26.6 2 On a good line and length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Abbas rocks back and flicks behind square for 2 runs.

26.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Abbas gets on the front foot and defends

26.4 . On a good length, on leg stump and angling across. Abbas rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

26.3 W OUT! Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets one through! Good length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, outside off stump. Latham goes back and edges, the ball gets through, and Latham is bowled

26.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Latham gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

26.1 1 Full ball, outside off. Nicholls pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side for one run.

25.6 . Good length from Rishad Hossain, outside off. Latham rocks back and defends

25.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Nicholls gets on the back foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

25.4 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Nicholls goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick

25.3 . Good length from Rishad Hossain, outside off stump. Nicholls goes back and defends

25.2 . Full, pitching outside leg. Nicholls goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick. Bangladesh appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

25.1 1 Pitched up, on line. Latham moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

24.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Nicholls moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot

24.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Nicholls rocks back and cuts

24.4 1 On a good length, outside off. Latham moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for a run.

24.3 . Good length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, outside off stump. Latham goes back and punches a drive

24.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Nicholls gets on the back foot and cuts for one run.

24.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Nicholls moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for four runs on the off side.

23.6 1 Good length from Rishad Hossain, outside off stump. Nicholls gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square for one run.

23.5 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg. Latham gets on the front foot and plays a mediocre sweep back behind square for 1 run.

23.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Latham gets forward and plays a reverse sweep back behind point for four runs.

23.3 1 Good line and length from Rishad Hossain again. Nicholls gets on the front foot and sweeps for 1 run back behind square.

23.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Nicholls pushes forward and defends

23.1 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Nicholls gets forward and sweeps for 4 runs back behind square.

22.6 . On a good line and length. Latham gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

22.5 . Short ball, pitching outside off. Latham ducks

22.4 . Back of a length, on line. Latham moves onto the back foot and defends

22.3 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Nicholls goes back and flicks behind square for 1 run.

22.2 4 FOUR! Fifty comes up for Nicholls with a boundary! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Nicholls gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs back behind point.

22.1 1 Back of a length, outside off. Latham goes back and plays a defensive stroke behind point on the off side for a single run.

21.6 1 Good line and length. Latham gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run back behind square.

21.5 1 Good length from Rishad Hossain, outside off. Nicholls pushes forward and drives for a run.

21.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Nicholls moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

21.3 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Latham gets forward and flicks for one run.

21.2 . Full, pitching on a good line. Latham gets on the front foot and flicks

21.1 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, outside off stump once more. Young pushes forward and reverse sweeps poorly, and is caught by Tanzid Hasan Tamim

20.6 1 Back of a length from Rana, pitching outside off stump. Young goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a run behind point.

20.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Nicholls pushes forward and inside edges through the on side field for a single run.

20.4 5 On a good length, outside off. Young moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run. An error in the field is costly for Bangladesh, with the ball running away for four overthrows.

20.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Nicholls gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a run behind square.

20.2 2 Rana pitches one up, outside off. Nicholls gets forward and drives behind point on the off side for a pair of runs.

20.1 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Nicholls goes back and outside edges for two runs.

19.6 1 Good length from Rishad Hossain, outside off stump. Nicholls moves onto the back foot and slices a cut through point for one run.

19.5 . Good length, outside off. Nicholls rocks back and defends

19.4 1 On a good line and length. Young moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run back behind square.

19.3 . Full ball, outside off. Young gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

19.2 1 Good length from Rishad Hossain, on leg stump and angled across. Nicholls moves onto the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for one run.

19.1 . Good length from Rishad Hossain, outside leg. Nicholls gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a drive. Bangladesh appeal, however the umpire says not out.

18.6 . Good length from Rana, outside off stump. Young gets on the back foot and defends

18.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Nicholls pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run through the off side.

18.4 . Length ball, outside off. Nicholls pushes forward and defends

18.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Rana, pitching outside leg. Nicholls goes back and flicks for four runs back behind square.

18.2 . Short of a length, on line. Nicholls gets on the back foot and edges onto the pads while trying to play a flick. The umpire gives Nicholls out LBW, but Nicholls signals for a review. The decision is overturned by DRS.

18.1 1 Rana drops one in short, pitching on leg and angling across. Young goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

17.6 . Good length from Rishad Hossain, outside off. Nicholls moves onto the front foot and defends

17.5 . Pitched up, outside off. Nicholls gets on the front foot and eases a drive

17.4 2 Good length from Rishad Hossain, pitching outside off stump. Nicholls moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for 2 runs.

17.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Nicholls pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

17.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Nicholls pushes forward and drives

17.1 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Young pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field for a single run.

16.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Nicholls moves onto the front foot and defends

16.5 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Nicholls pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive stroke

16.4 1 Length ball, outside off. Young pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep back behind square.

16.3 1 On a good line and length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Nicholls rocks back and drives for a run.

16.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Young moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

16.1 2 Good length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, outside off stump. Young gets forward and sweeps sloppily for a pair of runs back behind square.

15.6 . Taskin Ahmed drops one in short, on a good line. Nicholls gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a pull

15.5 1 Good length, outside off again. Young shuffles down the pitch and drives for a single run through the off side field.

15.4 . On a good length, outside off. Young pushes forward and defends

15.3 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Young gets on the front foot and drives

15.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Young rocks back and eases a drive

15.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Young moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

14.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Young rocks back and defends for one run.

14.5 . Full, pitching on a good line once more. Young moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

14.4 2 On a good line and length. Young gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a pair of runs.

14.3 1 Good length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, pitching outside off. Nicholls gets forward and drives for 1 run.

14.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Nicholls gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep behind point for 4 runs.

14.1 1 Good line and length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Young goes back and plays a flick for a run.

13.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Taskin Ahmed, pitching outside off. Nicholls rocks back and flicks for 4 runs.

13.4 . Good length from Taskin Ahmed, pitching outside off stump. Nicholls moves onto the front foot and defends

13.3 1 Good line and length from Taskin Ahmed. Young rocks back and flicks for a run behind square.

13.2 . Good length, outside off stump again. Young advances and drives

13.1 . On a good length, outside off. Young gets on the front foot and defends

12.6 . Good line and length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz once more. Nicholls pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

12.5 . Good line and length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Nicholls moves onto the front foot and defends

12.4 . Good line and length. Nicholls gets forward and flicks

12.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Young moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for a single run behind square.

12.2 . Good length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, pitching outside off stump once more. Young gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

12.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Young gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps behind point for 4 runs.

11.6 . Good length from Rana, outside off. Nicholls gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.6 1w Wide. Half-tracker, too wide outside off.

11.5 2 Short, pitching outside leg stump. Nicholls gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 2 runs behind square.

11.4 1 Good length from Rana, pitching outside off stump. Young gets on the front foot and drives for a run through the off side.

11.3 . Good length from Rana, pitching outside off stump. Young moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.2 1 Good length from Rana, outside off. Nicholls moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run back behind square.

11.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Nicholls pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

10.6 . Length ball, outside off stump. Young pushes forward and defends

10.5 1 Yorker, outside off. Nicholls gets forward and edges for 1 run behind square on the on side.

10.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Nicholls moves onto the front foot and defends

10.3 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Nicholls moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.2 . Length ball, outside off. Nicholls pushes forward but plays and misses while attempting to defend

10.1 . Back of a length from Shoriful Islam, pitching outside off. Nicholls moves onto the back foot and defends

9.6 . Back of a length from Rana, on a good line. Young gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Young gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

9.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Young pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.

9.3 . Back of a length from Rana, outside off once again. Young goes back but misses while trying to play a cut

9.2 1 Short, outside leg and angled across. Nicholls goes back and plays a wild pull for 1 run behind square.

9.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across Nicholls. He goes back and flicks for 4 runs.

8.6 . Back of a length from Shoriful Islam, outside off stump. Young goes back and punches a drive

8.5 . Short ball, on line. Young shuffles down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

8.4 . Short of a length, outside leg and angled across Young. He gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Young advances and punches a drive

8.2 . DROPPED! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Young gets on the back foot and edges. A real chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Hassan.

8.1 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Young goes back and plays a defensive stroke

7.6 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Nicholls gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.5 . Good length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, outside off stump. Nicholls gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Nicholls moves down the pitch and drives for four runs past the bowler.

7.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Nicholls gets on the back foot and defends

7.2 1 Good line and length. Young rocks back and punches a drive for one run.

7.1 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz pitches one up, outside off stump. Young pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a reverse sweep. Bangladesh appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

6.6 . Length ball, outside off. Nicholls moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.5 2 Shoriful Islam pitches one up, pitching outside off. Nicholls gets forward and drives for a pair of runs down the ground.

6.4 1lb Length ball, pitching outside leg stump again. Young moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick, resulting in one leg bye behind square. Bangladesh appeal, however the umpire gives Young not out.

6.3 W OUT! Shoriful Islam breaks through! Back of a length, outside off. Kelly goes back and inside edges, and the ball careens into the stumps

6.2 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Kelly gets forward and eases a drive through the off side for 4 runs.

6.1 1lb On a good length, pitching outside off. Nicholls advances down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend behind point on the off side, resulting in one leg bye.

5.6 . Good length, outside off. Kelly rocks back and plays a cut

5.5 . Good line and length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Kelly pushes forward and defends

5.4 . Good length, outside off. Kelly rocks back and guides a cut

5.3 . On a good line and length. Kelly moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.2 . On a good length, outside off. Kelly gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.1 . Good length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, outside off stump. Kelly moves onto the back foot and drives

4.6 3 Back of a length, outside off stump. Kelly moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for 3 runs.

4.5 . Short of a length, on a good line. Kelly rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

4.4 . Good length from Taskin Ahmed, pitching outside off. Kelly pushes forward and defends

4.3 1 Short of a length, on line. Nicholls goes back and flicks for one run.

4.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Nicholls moves onto the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a defensive stroke. Bangladesh appeal, but the umpire says not out.

4.1 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Nicholls goes back and flicks behind square for a couple of runs.

3.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Kelly gets on the front foot but decides to just let it pass through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

3.5 . Back of a length, outside off. Kelly gets on the back foot and defends

3.4 1lb Back of a length from Shoriful Islam, on a good line. Nicholls rocks back and flicks for 1 leg bye behind square.

3.3 . Good length from Shoriful Islam, outside off stump. Nicholls pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

3.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump but angled across the batter. Nicholls rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick

3.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Nicholls moves onto the back foot and defends

2.6 . Good length, outside off. Kelly gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.5 . Back of a length from Taskin Ahmed, outside off stump. Kelly rocks back and punches a drive

2.4 . On a good length, outside off. Kelly moves onto the front foot but lets it go through to the keeper unchallenged

2.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kelly gets on the front foot but lets it go through to Litton Das without offering a shot

2.2 1 Good length, outside off. Nicholls goes back and defends for a single run on the on side.

2.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Nicholls gets on the back foot but decides to let the ball go through to the keeper

1.6 . On a good length, outside off. Kelly moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Kelly gets forward but decides to let the ball pass through to the keeper unchallenged

1.4 . Short of a length, outside off. Kelly rocks back and defends

1.3 . Length ball, outside off. Kelly pushes forward and defends

1.2 . Short of a length, outside off once again. Kelly gets on the back foot and eases a drive

1.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg.

1.1 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Kelly goes back and plays a defensive stroke

0.6 . Short ball, pitching outside off. Nicholls goes back and defends

0.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Nicholls gets on the back foot and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.

0.4 . Good line and length from Taskin Ahmed. Nicholls moves onto the back foot and defends

0.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Nicholls pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Nicholls gets on the front foot but opts to let it through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

0.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg.

0.1 . Good length from Taskin Ahmed, outside off once more. Nicholls gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke