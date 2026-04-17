Results Score Bangladesh vs New Zealand Odi ODI Series Bangladesh vs New Zealand 17.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Hassan Saifbatsman
|57
|76
|8
|1
|75
|Hridoy Towhidbatsman
|55
|60
|2
|2
|91.67
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Tickner Blairbowler
|10
|0
|40
|4
|4
|4
|0
|Lennox Jaydenbowler
|10
|0
|32
|1
|3.2
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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48.3
W
OUT! Caught. Half-tracker, outside off once again. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and lifts a bad pull, and is caught by Nicholls
48.2
.
Yorker, pitching outside off stump again. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and drives
48.1
6
SIX! Hridoy brings up his 50 in emphatic style! Full ball, pitching outside off. Hridoy moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for a half dozen runs.