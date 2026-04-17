Results Score Bangladesh vs New Zealand Odi ODI Series Bangladesh vs New Zealand 17.04.2026

OdiShere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
BAN
BAN

221

NZ
NZ

247

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Hassan Saifbatsman57768175
Hridoy Towhidbatsman55602291.67
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Tickner Blairbowler100404440
Lennox Jaydenbowler1003213.200

Latest Highlights

48.3
W

OUT! Caught. Half-tracker, outside off once again. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and lifts a bad pull, and is caught by Nicholls

48.2
.

Yorker, pitching outside off stump again. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and drives

48.1
6

SIX! Hridoy brings up his 50 in emphatic style! Full ball, pitching outside off. Hridoy moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for a half dozen runs.

Read all highlights