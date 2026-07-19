16.6 . Good line and length from Patel once more. Bethell moves onto the front foot and flicks shakily

16.5 1 Good line and length once again. Duckett gets on the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for a run.

16.4 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. Bethell moves onto the back foot and plays a flick back behind square for a run.

16.3 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Duckett. He moves onto the front foot and plays a mediocre flick for a single run.

16.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Duckett pushes forward and finesses a sloppy leg glance

16.1 3 Back of a length, on line. Bethell gets on the front foot and plays a shaky scoop for three runs back behind square.

15.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Bethell gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

15.5 . Length ball, outside off stump. Bethell pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot

15.4 4 FOUR! Bethell brings up his 50 in emphatic style! Dropped in short by Arshdeep Singh, on a good line. Bethell rocks back and edges for four runs back behind square.

15.3 . Length ball, outside off. Bethell pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

15.2 . Very short, pitching outside off. Bethell ducks

15.1 . Good length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside off. Bethell gets forward and defends

14.6 . Full, pitching outside off. Duckett gets forward and punches a drive

14.5 . On a good line and length. Duckett moves onto the front foot and defends

14.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Duckett gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.

14.3 1 Short of a length, outside off. Bethell moves onto the back foot and glances behind point on the off side for a single run.

14.2 . Good line and length from Brar. Bethell moves onto the front foot and defends averagely

14.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Bethell gets forward and eases a drive for 4 runs.

14.1 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Bethell pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a flick

13.6 . Good length from Arshdeep Singh, outside off stump. Duckett gets forward and punches a poor drive down the ground.

13.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Duckett pushes forward and plays a bad defensive stroke

13.4 2 Short, pitching outside off stump. Duckett goes back and plays a shaky pull for a couple of runs.

13.3 1 On a good line and length from Arshdeep Singh. Bethell gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for one run.

13.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Bethell moves onto the front foot and plays a poor defensive stroke

13.1 . Dropped in short by Arshdeep Singh, on a good line again. Bethell gets on the back foot but watches it through to the keeper

12.6 . On a good line and length from Brar. Duckett gets forward and punches a bad drive

12.5 . Good length from Brar, on leg stump and angling across. Duckett moves onto the front foot and defends

12.4 . Good length, pitching on leg and angling across Duckett. He moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Duckett pushes forward and defends

12.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Brar, pitching outside off stump. Duckett moves onto the back foot and guides a late cut for 4 runs behind point.

12.1 . Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across. Duckett gets on the back foot, and is struck on the body while attempting a leg glance

11.6 4 FOUR! Full, on line. Bethell pushes forward and punches a drive for four runs.

11.5 1 Short ball, on line once again. Duckett gets on the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for a run.

11.4 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Bethell gets on the back foot and leg glances averagely for a single run.

11.3 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Bethell gets on the front foot and leg glances for a pair of runs.

11.2 . Good line and length. Bethell gets forward and defends

11.1 1 Back of a length, on a good line once more. Duckett moves onto the front foot and leg glances shakily for a single run.

10.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Yadav, on a good line. Bethell gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

10.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Bethell gets on the front foot and drives poorly through the off side.

10.5 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off. Bethell moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

10.4 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Bethell. He goes back and plays a pull back behind square for a half dozen runs.

10.3 . CHANCE! Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Bethell gets forward and defends averagely. A run out chance but England survive the attempt.

10.2 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Bethell gets on the front foot and eases a bad drive down the ground.

10.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Bethell gets on the front foot and flicks

10.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Bethell moves onto the front foot and glances through the off side.

9.6 . Good length from Prasidh Krishna, outside off stump. Duckett pushes forward and drives sloppily straight down the ground.

9.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Prasidh Krishna, pitching outside off. Duckett rocks back and scoops for four runs back behind square.

9.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Bethell pushes forward and drives poorly for a single run.

9.3 . Good length, outside off stump. Bethell goes back but misses while attempting a drive

9.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Bethell moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

9.1 . Short of a length, outside off. Bethell rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to defend

8.6 . Full ball, outside off. Duckett gets on the front foot and punches a mediocre drive down the ground.

8.5 . Good line and length. Duckett gets forward and flicks poorly

8.5 1w Wide. Yadav drops one in short, pitching well down the leg side.

8.4 . On a good line and length again. Duckett gets forward and flicks sloppily

8.3 . Back of a length from Yadav, on a good line again. Duckett rocks back and defends poorly

8.2 1 Good line and length. Bethell gets on the front foot and plays a mediocre flick for one run.

8.1 2 Good length from Yadav, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Bethell. He gets on the front foot and plays a flick for two runs behind square.

8.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg.

7.6 . On a good line and length. Duckett gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

7.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Duckett pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

7.4 . Good line and length again. Duckett gets on the front foot and punches a poor drive

7.3 . Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across. Duckett moves onto the back foot, and is struck on the body while trying to play a pull

7.2 . Prasidh Krishna pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Duckett gets forward and punches a shaky drive back through point.

7.1 . On a good line and length. Duckett pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.6 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across Bethell. He pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.5 4 FOUR! Good length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Bethell gets forward and flicks behind square for 4 runs.

6.5 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Bethell pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a flick

6.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Bethell moves onto the back foot and drives averagely down the ground.

6.3 . On a good line and length. Bethell gets forward and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to play a flick. India appeal, but Bethell is given not out.

6.3 5w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. The ball beats the wicketkeeper and flies to the boundary for five wides.

6.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Duckett gets forward and flicks averagely for one run.

6.1 . Back of a length from Yadav, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Duckett moves onto the back foot and leg glances shakily

5.6 . Good length from Prasidh Krishna, outside off. Bethell gets forward and punches a poor drive on the leg side.

5.5 . Back of a length from Prasidh Krishna, outside off stump. Bethell goes back and plays a defensive stroke

5.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Bethell gets on the front foot and drives poorly

5.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Bethell goes back and plays a defensive stroke

5.2 . On a good line and length. Bethell pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick

5.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Bethell gets on the front foot but opts to let that one through to Ishan Kishan unchallenged

4.6 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Duckett gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 2 runs.

4.5 . On a good line and length. Duckett gets forward and defends poorly

4.4 1 Good length, outside off. Bethell moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance for a single run behind point.

4.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Bethell gets on the front foot but decides to just let it travel through to the keeper without offering a shot

4.2 2 On a good line and length once again. Bethell moves onto the front foot and punches a wild drive for two runs on the on side.

4.1 1lb Good line and length from Arshdeep Singh. Duckett gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance back behind square, resulting in a single leg bye.

3.6 . Good line and length. Bethell pushes forward but misses while attempting to defend

3.5 . Prasidh Krishna pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Bethell gets forward and eases a shaky drive on the off side.

3.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Bethell moves onto the front foot and inside edges into their pads while trying to play a flick

3.3 . On a good length, outside off. Bethell gets forward and drives averagely

3.2 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Bethell goes back, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a pull. India appeal, but the umpire says not out.

3.1 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Bethell gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.

2.6 1 Good length from Arshdeep Singh, outside off stump. Bethell moves onto the front foot and glances behind point on the off side for 1 run.

2.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Arshdeep Singh. Bethell pushes forward and plays a flick for four runs.

2.4 . Good line and length from Arshdeep Singh. Bethell gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick. India appeal, however Bethell is given not out.

2.3 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Duckett gets forward and punches a wild drive through the off side for a run.

2.2 . Length ball, outside off. Duckett gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. Duckett moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

2.1 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Duckett gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a flick

1.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Bethell gets on the front foot and edges behind square for four runs.

1.4 1lb Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Duckett gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick, resulting in one leg bye behind square.

1.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Prasidh Krishna once again. Duckett pushes forward and plays a flick behind square for four runs.

1.2 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Duckett. He moves onto the front foot but lets the ball pass through to the keeper unchallenged

1.1 4 And again! Full ball, on a good line again. Duckett moves onto the front foot and flicks for 4 runs.

0.6 1 Good length, outside off. Duckett rocks back and plays a bad late cut for a run back behind point.

0.5 . On a good length, outside off. Duckett gets forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

0.4 . Good length from Arshdeep Singh, outside off. Duckett pushes forward but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

0.3 1 Good line and length from Arshdeep Singh. Bethell gets on the front foot and flicks poorly for one run.

0.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Duckett gets forward and finesses a glance behind point for one run.