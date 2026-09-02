Match details South Africa vs Bangladesh Odi ODI Series South Africa vs. Bangladesh 01.12.2026

Odi

East London

SA
SA
BAN
BAN

Match Info

Match:ODI Series South Africa vs. Bangladesh 2026
Date:Tuesday, December 01, 2026 - Monday, December 07, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, December 01, 2026 11:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Buffalo Park, East London, South Africa
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

South Africa Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Bangladesh Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumBuffalo Park
CityEast London
Capacity15000
EndsBuffalo Park Drive End
Hosts toBunkers Hill End

Match has not started yet