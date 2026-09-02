Match details South Africa vs Bangladesh Odi ODI Series South Africa vs. Bangladesh 01.12.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|ODI Series South Africa vs. Bangladesh 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, December 01, 2026 - Monday, December 07, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Tuesday, December 01, 2026 11:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Buffalo Park, East London, South Africa
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
South Africa Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Bangladesh Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Buffalo Park
|City
|East London
|Capacity
|15000
|Ends
|Buffalo Park Drive End
|Hosts to
|Bunkers Hill End
Match has not started yet