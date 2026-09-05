Match details South Africa vs Bangladesh Odi ODI Series South Africa vs. Bangladesh 04.12.2026

Odi

Port Elizabeth

SA
SA
BAN
BAN

Match Info

Match:ODI Series South Africa vs. Bangladesh 2026
Date:Tuesday, December 01, 2026 - Monday, December 07, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, December 04, 2026 11:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:St George's Park Cricket Ground, Port Elizabeth, South Africa
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

South Africa Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Bangladesh Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumSt George's Park Cricket Ground
CityPort Elizabeth
Capacity19000
EndsDuckpond End
Hosts toPark Drive End

Match has not started yet