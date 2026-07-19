8.2 1 On a good line and length from Duffy. Carty rocks back and finesses a glance for a single run down the ground.

8.1 . Good line and length from Duffy. Carty rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

7.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Auguste gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.5 4 And another! NG Smith comes over the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside off. Auguste moves onto the front foot and outside edges through point on the off side for 4 runs.

7.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Auguste gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

7.3 2 NG Smith now coming around the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off. Auguste rocks back and glances for a couple of runs.

7.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Auguste goes back and slices a late cut

7.1 2 Back of a length from NG Smith, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Auguste goes back and skies a poor pull behind square for two runs.

6.6 1 Good length from Duffy, pitching on leg and angled across. Auguste moves onto the front foot and glances behind square on the on side for a run.

6.5 . Good line and length from Duffy. Auguste gets forward but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot. NEW ZEALAND appeal, however Auguste is given not out.

6.4 . Good length from Duffy, outside off stump again. Auguste moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.3 . Good length from Duffy, outside leg and angled across Auguste. He moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a leg glance

6.2 . Back of a length from Duffy, pitching outside off. Auguste moves onto the back foot and drives averagely over the off side field.

6.1 . Back of a length from Duffy, pitching on a good line. Auguste goes back, and is hit on the body while trying to play a pull. NEW ZEALAND appeal, but the umpire gives Auguste not out.

5.6 . Back of a length from NG Smith, pitching outside off. Carty goes back and outside edges

5.5 . Good line and length. Carty moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.4 . Good length from NG Smith, outside off stump. Carty moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.3 W OUT! NG Smith gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off. Greaves moves onto the front foot and drives shakily, and is impressively caught by NG Smith

5.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from NG Smith, on line. Greaves rocks back and skies a pull for four runs.

5.1 1 On a good line and length from NG Smith once more. Auguste moves onto the front foot and defends for 1 run.

4.6 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Greaves goes back and pulls

4.5 . Good line and length once again. Greaves gets forward and defends

4.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Auguste gets on the front foot and guides a glance for a run.

4.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Auguste moves onto the back foot and inside edges

4.2 . Good length from Duffy, on leg stump and angling across Auguste. He moves onto the front foot and plays a shaky defensive stroke

4.1 . Good line and length. Auguste goes back and cuts

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3.1 4 FOUR! Greaves defends for four runs.

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2.1 1 Greaves defends for a run.

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1.2 1 Greaves plays a defensive stroke for a run.

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