Highlights West Indies vs New Zealand Odi ODI Series West Indies vs. New Zealand 19.07.2026

Live
OdiProvidence Stadium, Providence
WI
WI

(8 ov.) 26/1

NZ
NZ
8.2
1

On a good line and length from Duffy. Carty rocks back and finesses a glance for a single run down the ground.

8.1
.

Good line and length from Duffy. Carty rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

7.6
.

Pitching on a good line and length. Auguste gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.5
4

And another! NG Smith comes over the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside off. Auguste moves onto the front foot and outside edges through point on the off side for 4 runs.

7.4
4

FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Auguste gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

7.3
2

NG Smith now coming around the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off. Auguste rocks back and glances for a couple of runs.

7.2
.

Length ball, pitching outside off. Auguste goes back and slices a late cut

7.1
2

Back of a length from NG Smith, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Auguste goes back and skies a poor pull behind square for two runs.

6.6
1

Good length from Duffy, pitching on leg and angled across. Auguste moves onto the front foot and glances behind square on the on side for a run.

6.5
.

Good line and length from Duffy. Auguste gets forward but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot. NEW ZEALAND appeal, however Auguste is given not out.

6.4
.

Good length from Duffy, outside off stump again. Auguste moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.3
.

Good length from Duffy, outside leg and angled across Auguste. He moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a leg glance

6.2
.

Back of a length from Duffy, pitching outside off. Auguste moves onto the back foot and drives averagely over the off side field.

6.1
.

Back of a length from Duffy, pitching on a good line. Auguste goes back, and is hit on the body while trying to play a pull. NEW ZEALAND appeal, but the umpire gives Auguste not out.

5.6
.

Back of a length from NG Smith, pitching outside off. Carty goes back and outside edges

5.5
.

Good line and length. Carty moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.4
.

Good length from NG Smith, outside off stump. Carty moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.3
W

OUT! NG Smith gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off. Greaves moves onto the front foot and drives shakily, and is impressively caught by NG Smith

5.2
4

FOUR! Back of a length from NG Smith, on line. Greaves rocks back and skies a pull for four runs.

5.1
1

On a good line and length from NG Smith once more. Auguste moves onto the front foot and defends for 1 run.

4.6
.

Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Greaves goes back and pulls

4.5
.

Good line and length once again. Greaves gets forward and defends

4.4
1

Pitching on a good line and length. Auguste gets on the front foot and guides a glance for a run.

4.3
.

On a good length, pitching outside off. Auguste moves onto the back foot and inside edges

4.2
.

Good length from Duffy, on leg stump and angling across Auguste. He moves onto the front foot and plays a shaky defensive stroke

4.1
.

Good line and length. Auguste goes back and cuts

3.6
.

0 runs

3.5
.

0 runs

3.4
.

0 runs

3.3
.

0 runs

3.2
.

0 runs

3.1
4

FOUR! Greaves defends for four runs.

2.6
.

0 runs

2.5
.

0 runs

2.4
.

0 runs

2.3
.

0 runs

2.2
.

0 runs

2.1
1

Greaves defends for a run.

1.6
.

0 runs

1.5
.

0 runs

1.4
.

0 runs

1.3
.

0 runs

1.2
1

Greaves plays a defensive stroke for a run.

0.6
.

0 runs

0.5
.

0 runs

0.4
.

0 runs

0.3
.

0 runs

0.2
.

0 runs

0.1
.

0 runs