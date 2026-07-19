Highlights West Indies vs New Zealand Odi ODI Series West Indies vs. New Zealand 19.07.2026
On a good line and length from Duffy. Carty rocks back and finesses a glance for a single run down the ground.
Good line and length from Duffy. Carty rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
Pitching on a good line and length. Auguste gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
And another! NG Smith comes over the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside off. Auguste moves onto the front foot and outside edges through point on the off side for 4 runs.
FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Auguste gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.
NG Smith now coming around the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off. Auguste rocks back and glances for a couple of runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Auguste goes back and slices a late cut
Back of a length from NG Smith, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Auguste goes back and skies a poor pull behind square for two runs.
Good length from Duffy, pitching on leg and angled across. Auguste moves onto the front foot and glances behind square on the on side for a run.
Good line and length from Duffy. Auguste gets forward but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot. NEW ZEALAND appeal, however Auguste is given not out.
Good length from Duffy, outside off stump again. Auguste moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Good length from Duffy, outside leg and angled across Auguste. He moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a leg glance
Back of a length from Duffy, pitching outside off. Auguste moves onto the back foot and drives averagely over the off side field.
Back of a length from Duffy, pitching on a good line. Auguste goes back, and is hit on the body while trying to play a pull. NEW ZEALAND appeal, but the umpire gives Auguste not out.
Back of a length from NG Smith, pitching outside off. Carty goes back and outside edges
Good line and length. Carty moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Good length from NG Smith, outside off stump. Carty moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
OUT! NG Smith gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off. Greaves moves onto the front foot and drives shakily, and is impressively caught by NG Smith
FOUR! Back of a length from NG Smith, on line. Greaves rocks back and skies a pull for four runs.
On a good line and length from NG Smith once more. Auguste moves onto the front foot and defends for 1 run.
Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Greaves goes back and pulls
Good line and length once again. Greaves gets forward and defends
Pitching on a good line and length. Auguste gets on the front foot and guides a glance for a run.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Auguste moves onto the back foot and inside edges
Good length from Duffy, on leg stump and angling across Auguste. He moves onto the front foot and plays a shaky defensive stroke
Good line and length. Auguste goes back and cuts
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FOUR! Greaves defends for four runs.
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Greaves defends for a run.
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Greaves plays a defensive stroke for a run.
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