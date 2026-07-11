Squads West Indies vs New Zealand Odi ODI Series West Indies vs. New Zealand 19.07.2026

Odi

Providence

WI
WI
NZ
NZ

Playing

WI
WI
NZ
NZ
First TeamSecond Team
Chase Roston

all rounder

Greaves Justin

all rounder

Foxcroft Dean

all rounder

Hope Shai

wicket keeper

Jangoo Amir

wicket keeper

Latham Tom

wicket keeper

Lawes Vitel

no information yet

Mitchell Daryl

all rounder

Paul Keemo

all rounder

Santner Mitchell

all rounder

Bench

WI
WI
NZ
NZ

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet