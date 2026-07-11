Squads West Indies vs New Zealand Odi ODI Series West Indies vs. New Zealand 19.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Auguste Ackeem
batsman
Bracewell Michael
all rounder
Campbell John
batsman
Chapman Mark
batsman
Carty Keacy
batsman
Clarke Kristian
batsman
Chase Roston
all rounder
Duffy Jacob
bowler
Forde Matthew
bowler
Fisher Matthew
bowler
Greaves Justin
all rounder
Foxcroft Dean
all rounder
Hope Shai
wicket keeper
Hay Mitchell James
batsman
Jangoo Amir
wicket keeper
Kelly Nicholas Frederick
batsman
Joseph Alzarri
bowler
Latham Tom
wicket keeper
Joseph Shamar
bowler
Lennox Jayden
bowler
Lawes Vitel
no information yet
Lister Benjamin
bowler
Motie Gudakesh
bowler
Mitchell Daryl
all rounder
Paul Keemo
all rounder
Nicholls Henry
batsman
Rutherford Sherfane
batsman
Santner Mitchell
all rounder
Seales Jayden
bowler
Smith Nathan
bowler
Match has not started yet