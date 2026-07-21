13.5 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Kelly gets on the back foot and outside edges for 2 runs back behind point.

13.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Kelly pushes forward and defends

13.3 . Back of a length, on a good line. Kelly goes back but makes no contact while attempting a cut

13.2 . On a good length, outside off. Kelly rocks back and cuts late

13.1 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Young. He gets forward and leg glances for a single run behind square.

12.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Young rocks back and drives for one run through the on side field.

12.5 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Young advances down the pitch and drives for 6 runs on the leg side.

12.4 2 Back of a length from Lawes, outside off once more. Young rocks back and skies a drive over the off side field for two runs.

12.3 . Full, outside off again. Young gets on the front foot and defends

12.2 . Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Young pushes forward and punches a wild drive

12.1 . Full toss, pitching on a good line. Young gets forward and drives down the ground.

11.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Young gets on the back foot and finesses a glance behind point on the off side for 1 run.

11.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Young moves onto the front foot and late cuts behind point for 4 runs.

11.4 . On a good length, outside off. Young gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.3 . On a good line and length. Young pushes forward and defends

11.2 . On a good line and length from Joseph. Young moves onto the back foot and glances

11.1 . Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angled across Young. He pushes forward and flicks

10.6 . Yorker, on line. Kelly rocks back and drives

10.5 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Kelly gets on the back foot and drives

10.4 4 Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Kelly rocks back but decides to let the ball pass through to the wicketkeeper, and the ball runs away from Hope for four byes.

10.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Young advances down the pitch and drives for one run.

10.2 1 On a good length, outside off. Kelly gets on the back foot and eases a drive through the off side field for a single run.

10.1 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angling across Young. He goes back and lifts a pull back behind square for a single run.

9.6 4 FOUR! Seales pitches one up, outside off. Kelly pushes forward and eases a drive for four runs through the off side field.

9.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Kelly moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.4 . On a good length, outside off. Kelly pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.3 . Good length, outside off. Kelly gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Kelly gets on the front foot but opts to let that one travel through to the keeper unchallenged

9.1 . Good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Kelly moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.6 2 Back of a length, on a good line again. Young moves onto the back foot and pulls averagely for a couple of runs.

8.5 . Length ball, outside off stump. Young shuffles down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

8.4 . Length ball, outside off. Young pushes forward but decides to just let the ball travel through to Hope without playing a shot

8.3 2 Good length from Forde, pitching near leg stump. Young goes back and guides a glance for two runs through the leg side field.

8.2 4 FOUR! Forde comes over the wicket to Young. Back of a length, outside off. Young moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

8.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Kelly rocks back and flicks a glance back behind square for 1 run.

7.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Young advances down the pitch and punches a drive down the ground for 4 runs.

7.5 . Good length from Seales, on leg stump. Young moves onto the front foot, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a defensive stroke

7.4 2 Full, on a good line. Young gets on the front foot and flicks for a couple of runs.

7.3 . Back of a length, outside off. Young goes back and plays a defensive stroke

7.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Young advances and plays a wild defensive stroke

7.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Young gets on the front foot and edges

6.6 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Kelly gets forward and inside edges

6.5 . Pitched up, outside off stump again. Kelly gets on the front foot and inside edges

6.5 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside leg. Kelly moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a flick

6.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Kelly moves onto the back foot and defends

6.3 . Good length from Forde, pitching outside off stump. Kelly gets forward but decides to allow that one to travel through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

6.2 . On a good line and length from Forde. Kelly moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Kelly gets on the front foot and outside edges behind point on the off side for four runs.

5.6 . Good length from Seales, pitching outside off stump again. Young steps back but decides to just let that one pass through to the keeper

5.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off again. Young moves onto the back foot and late cuts for four runs behind point.

5.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Young gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside leg. Young rocks back and edges for 4 runs behind square.

5.2 . On a good length, on leg stump. Young shuffles down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance

5.1 . Good length from Seales, outside off stump. Young gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

4.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. Kelly rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

4.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Kelly pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.4 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Kelly gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.3 W OUT! Forde breaks through! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Nicholls moves onto the back foot and inside edges, and the ball careens into the stumps

4.2 . Good length, outside off. Nicholls moves down the pitch and defends

4.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Nicholls moves onto the back foot and defends

3.6 . Pitched up, on a good line. Young gets forward and drives shakily

3.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Young rocks back and skies a late cut back behind point for four runs.

3.4 . Good length from Seales, outside off once again. Young moves down the pitch but misses while attempting to defend

3.3 . On a good line and length. Young gets forward and glances on the on side.

3.2 . Good length from Seales, pitching outside off stump once more. Young moves onto the front foot but decides to just let it go through to Hope

3.1 2 Good length from Seales, pitching outside off stump. Young gets forward and flicks a glance behind point for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded by Forde costing a run.

2.6 . Pitched up, outside off. Nicholls pushes forward and drives on the off side.

2.5 . Good length from Forde, outside off. Nicholls moves onto the back foot and defends

2.4 . Good length from Forde, outside off stump. Nicholls moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive stroke

2.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Nicholls gets on the back foot and skies a pull for four runs.

2.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Nicholls moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke

2.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Nicholls goes back and cuts square

1.6 . Good length from Seales, pitching outside off stump. Young shuffles down the pitch and drives

1.5 . Good line and length. Young moves onto the front foot and plays a bad defensive stroke

1.4 . Short of a length, outside off. Young creates space but decides to let that one go through to the keeper unchallenged

1.3 . Good line and length. Young pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Young moves onto the front foot but decides to let that one go through to the keeper

1.1 . Back of a length from Seales, pitching outside off. Young creates room but allows it to go through to the keeper

0.6 2 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Nicholls goes back and glances through the leg side field for a pair of runs.

0.5 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Nicholls gets on the front foot but opts to let that one go through to the wicketkeeper

0.4 . Length ball, outside off. Nicholls rocks back and defends

0.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Nicholls moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.

0.2 . Full ball, outside off stump. Nicholls pushes forward but decides to let the ball go through to Hope