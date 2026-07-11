Match details West Indies vs New Zealand Odi ODI Series West Indies vs. New Zealand 21.07.2026

Odi

Providence

WI
WI
NZ
NZ

Match Info

Match:ODI Series West Indies vs. New Zealand 2026
Date:Saturday, July 11, 2026 - Tuesday, July 21, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 06:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Providence Stadium, Providence, Guyana
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

West Indies Squad

PlayersAuguste Ackeem, Campbell John, Carty Keacy, Chase Roston, Forde Matthew, Greaves Justin, Hope Shai, Jangoo Amir, Joseph Alzarri, Joseph Shamar, Lawes Vitel, Motie Gudakesh, Paul Keemo, Rutherford Sherfane, Seales Jayden
Benchno information yet

New Zealand Squad

PlayersBracewell Michael, Chapman Mark, Clarke Kristian, Duffy Jacob, Fisher Matthew, Foxcroft Dean, Hay Mitchell James, Kelly Nicholas Frederick, Latham Tom, Lennox Jayden, Lister Benjamin, Mitchell Daryl, Nicholls Henry, Santner Mitchell, Smith Nathan, Young Will
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumProvidence Stadium
CityProvidence
Capacity15000
EndsMedia Centre End
Hosts toPavillion End

Match has not started yet