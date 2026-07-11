Match details West Indies vs New Zealand Odi ODI Series West Indies vs. New Zealand 21.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|ODI Series West Indies vs. New Zealand 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, July 11, 2026 - Tuesday, July 21, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Tuesday, July 21, 2026 06:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Providence Stadium, Providence, Guyana
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
West Indies Squad
|Players
|Auguste Ackeem, Campbell John, Carty Keacy, Chase Roston, Forde Matthew, Greaves Justin, Hope Shai, Jangoo Amir, Joseph Alzarri, Joseph Shamar, Lawes Vitel, Motie Gudakesh, Paul Keemo, Rutherford Sherfane, Seales Jayden
|Bench
|no information yet
New Zealand Squad
|Players
|Bracewell Michael, Chapman Mark, Clarke Kristian, Duffy Jacob, Fisher Matthew, Foxcroft Dean, Hay Mitchell James, Kelly Nicholas Frederick, Latham Tom, Lennox Jayden, Lister Benjamin, Mitchell Daryl, Nicholls Henry, Santner Mitchell, Smith Nathan, Young Will
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Providence Stadium
|City
|Providence
|Capacity
|15000
|Ends
|Media Centre End
|Hosts to
|Pavillion End
Match has not started yet