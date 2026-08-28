Match details Brussels Warriors vs Antwerp Giants T10 T10 ECS Belgium 28.08.2026

T10

BRU
BRU
ANT
ANT

Match Info

Match:T10 ECS Belgium 2026
Date:Monday, August 17, 2026 - Thursday, August 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, August 28, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Brussels Warriors Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Antwerp Giants Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet