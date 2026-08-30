Match details Stekene Defenders vs St Niklaas Capitals T10 T10 ECS Belgium 08.09.2026

T10

STE
STE
NIK
NIK

Match Info

Match:T10 ECS Belgium 2026
Date:Monday, September 07, 2026 - Saturday, September 12, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, September 08, 2026 11:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Stekene Defenders Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

St Niklaas Capitals Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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