Match details Adamas Howrah Warriors vs Sobisco Smashers Malda T20 Bengal T20 League, Women 13.06.2026

T20

ADA
ADA

178

SOB
SOB

124

Match Info

Match:Bengal Pro T20 League, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, June 06, 2026 - Sunday, June 21, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, June 13, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Adamas Howrah Warriors Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Sobisco Smashers Malda Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet