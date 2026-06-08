Match details Servotech Siliguri Strikers vs Adamas Howrah Warriors T20 Bengal T20 League, Women 08.06.2026

T20

SER
SER

75

ADA
ADA

159

Match Info

Match:Bengal Pro T20 League, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, June 06, 2026 - Sunday, June 21, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, June 08, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Servotech Siliguri Strikers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Adamas Howrah Warriors Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet