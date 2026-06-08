Match details Shrachi Rarh Tigers vs Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers T20 Bengal T20 League, Women 08.06.2026

T20

SHR
SHR

146

LUX
LUX

140

Match Info

Match:Bengal Pro T20 League, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, June 06, 2026 - Sunday, June 21, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, June 08, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Shrachi Rarh Tigers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet