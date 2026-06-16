Match details Shrachi Rarh Tigers vs Sobisco Smashers Malda T20 Bengal T20 League, Women 16.06.2026

T20

SHR
SHR

128

SOB
SOB

127

Match Info

Match:Bengal Pro T20 League, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, June 06, 2026 - Sunday, June 21, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, June 16, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Shrachi Rarh Tigers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Sobisco Smashers Malda Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet