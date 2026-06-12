Match details Sobisco Smashers Malda vs Murshidabad Kueens T20 Bengal T20 League, Women 12.06.2026

T20

SOB
SOB

115

MUR
MUR

114

Match Info

Match:Bengal Pro T20 League, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, June 06, 2026 - Sunday, June 21, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, June 12, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sobisco Smashers Malda Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Murshidabad Kueens Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet