Match details Sobisco Smashers Malda vs Servotech Siliguri Strikers T20 Bengal T20 League, Women 17.06.2026

T20

SOB
SOB

144

SER
SER

148

Match Info

Match:Bengal Pro T20 League, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, June 06, 2026 - Sunday, June 21, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, June 17, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sobisco Smashers Malda Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Servotech Siliguri Strikers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet