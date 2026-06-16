Match details Novus Royals Purulia vs Murshidabad Kings T20 Bengal Pro T20 League 16.06.2026

T20

NOV
NOV

196

MUR
MUR

200

Match Info

Match:Bengal Pro T20 League 2026
Date:Friday, June 05, 2026 - Sunday, June 21, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, June 16, 2026 07:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Novus Royals Purulia Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Murshidabad Kings Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet