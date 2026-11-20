Match details 2nd Place vs Knockout Winner T20 Big Bash League, Women 04.12.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Big Bash League, Women 2026
|Date:
|Thursday, October 29, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, December 04, 2026 01:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
2nd Place Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Knockout Winner Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet