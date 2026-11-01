13.2 4 FOUR! Silver-Holmes drops one in short, on a good line but angling across Gardner. She rocks back and edges back behind square for four runs.

13.2 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. Gardner rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

13.1 . Full, outside off. Gardner gets on the front foot and drives

12.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Gardner goes back and cuts for one run.

12.5 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, outside off once more. Gardner pushes forward and lifts a sweep for six runs.

12.5 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching far outside off.

12.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off. Gardner moves onto the front foot and sweeps for six runs.

12.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Capsey goes back and guides a cut for a run.

12.2 1 Yorker, outside off. Gardner moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

12.1 1 On a good line and length again. Capsey shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for one run on the on side.

11.6 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Gardner moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

11.5 1 DROPPED! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Capsey moves down the pitch and edges for one run back behind point. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Lee.

11.4 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Gardner pushes forward and sweeps for a run.

11.3 1 Good line and length once more. Capsey pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

11.2 1 Full ball, on line. Gardner pushes forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.

10.6 . Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Gardner moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

10.5 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Gardner rocks back and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

10.4 4 FOUR! Gardner brings up her 50 with a boundary! Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across Gardner. She pushes forward and drives on the on side for 4 runs.

10.3 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Gardner rocks back and plays a cut for a pair of runs back through point.

10.2 1 DROPPED! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Capsey gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Green.

10.1 1 Good length from Graham, outside off stump. Gardner moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side for a run.

10.1 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Gardner goes back but misses while trying a pull

9.6 1 Pitched up, outside off. Gardner advances down the pitch and drives for one run.

9.5 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Capsey moves onto the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

9.4 1 Full toss, outside off. Gardner gets forward and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

9.3 6 And again! Full toss, on a good line. Gardner advances and skies a pull for 6 runs.

9.2 6 MAXIMUM! Malgioglio pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Gardner advances and drives for six runs over the off side.

9.1 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Gardner gets forward and flicks back behind square.

8.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Capsey gets on the back foot and eases a drive

8.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Gardner moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

8.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Capsey gets on the back foot and square cuts for one run.

8.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Gardner moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

8.2 1 Length ball, on leg stump. Capsey rocks back and leg glances back behind square for a run.

8.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Capsey gets forward and eases a drive for four runs.

7.6 . Good length from Smith, pitching outside off stump once more. Gardner pushes forward and edges

7.5 1 Full, outside off. Capsey pushes forward and plays a flick down the ground for one run.

7.4 1 Good line and length. Gardner rocks back and drives for 1 run.

7.3 4 And another! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Gardner advances down the pitch and drives for 4 runs over the off side field.

7.2 4 And again! Good length from Smith, pitching outside off once more. Gardner gets on the back foot and defends for four runs behind point.

7.1 2 Full ball, on leg stump and angled across. Gardner moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

6.6 1 Good length from Silver-Holmes, pitching outside off stump. Gardner gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

6.5 . Good length from Silver-Holmes, pitching outside off stump. Gardner gets on the back foot and cuts through point.

6.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, on a good line again. Gardner moves onto the front foot and lifts a flick for a half dozen runs.

6.3 1 Good line and length from Silver-Holmes. Capsey gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

6.3 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Capsey gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

6.2 1 Silver-Holmes pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Gardner gets forward and drives through point for a single run.

6.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Capsey moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

5.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Capsey gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

5.5 . Pitched up, outside off again. Capsey moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

5.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Capsey rocks back and cuts

5.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Capsey gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side.

5.2 1 Malgioglio pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Gardner rocks back and punches a drive through the off side field for one run.

5.1 1 Good length from Malgioglio, pitching outside off once more. Capsey gets on the back foot and cuts through point for a run.

4.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Capsey gets on the front foot and drives for a run on the off side.

4.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length but angling across the batter. Gardner gets on the back foot and flicks for a run back behind square.

4.4 1 Back of a length from Graham, pitching outside off. Capsey gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

4.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Capsey gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 4 runs.

4.2 1 Good length, pitching on leg. Gardner pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

4.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Capsey goes back and eases a drive through the off side field for a run.

3.6 . Carey pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Gardner moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

3.6 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off. Gardner gets forward but misses while trying a drive

3.5 . On a good length, outside off. Gardner moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Carey, outside leg. Gardner gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs back behind square.

3.3 . Carey pitches one up, outside off once more. Gardner gets on the front foot but misses while trying a drive

3.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Gardner moves onto the back foot and plays a cut back behind point.

3.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Capsey gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

2.6 2 Length ball, outside off stump again. Gardner rocks back and eases a drive for a couple of runs through point.

2.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Gardner moves onto the front foot but allows the ball to go through to the keeper unchallenged

2.4 1 Good length from Henry, pitching outside off stump. Capsey gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a single run through the off side field.

2.3 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Henry, pitching outside off stump once again. Kerr gets on the back foot and pulls shakily, and is caught by Green

2.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Kerr rocks back and defends

2.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Gardner moves onto the front foot and defends for a single run.

1.6 1 On a good line and length from Carey. Gardner rocks back and pulls for one run.

1.5 . Length ball, outside off stump. Gardner gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.4 . Length ball, outside off again. Gardner moves onto the back foot and defends

1.3 . Good length, outside off stump once more. Gardner moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

1.2 W OUT! Carey breaks through! Carey pitches one up, outside off once again. Perry gets forward and lofts a mediocre drive, and is caught by Smith on the off side.

1.1 . Good length from Carey, outside off. Perry moves onto the back foot and plays a bad scoop

0.6 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Perry gets forward and punches a drive for a run through the off side field.

0.5 2 Henry pitches one up, outside off again. Perry moves onto the front foot and drives for a couple of runs through the off side.

0.4 . On a good length, outside off once more. Perry gets forward but misses while trying a drive

0.3 1 Good length from Henry, outside off. Kerr gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run through the off side.

0.2 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Dunkley goes back and lifts a bad pull, and is caught by Athapaththu down the ground.