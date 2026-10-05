Squads Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes T20 Big Bash League, Women 01.11.2026

T20

SYS
SYS
HOH
HOH

Playing

SYS
SYS
HOH
HOH
First TeamSecond Team
Bray Caoimhe

no information yet

Graham Heather

all rounder

Brown Maitlan

all rounder

Johnston Ruth

wicket keeper

Gardner Ashleigh

all rounder

Healy Alyssa

wicket keeper

Kerr Amelia

all rounder

Perry Ellyse

all rounder

Bench

SYS
SYS
HOH
HOH

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet