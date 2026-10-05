Squads Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes T20 Big Bash League, Women 01.11.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bray Caoimhe
no information yet
Graham Heather
all rounder
Brown Maitlan
all rounder
Johnston Ruth
wicket keeper
Cheatle Lauren
bowler
Lee Lizelle
batsman
Dunkley Sophia
batsman
Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth
all rounder
Gardner Ashleigh
all rounder
Silver-Holmes Hayley
bowler
Healy Alyssa
wicket keeper
Smith Lauren
bowler
Hunter Elsa
batsman
Smith Linsey
bowler
Kerr Amelia
all rounder
Strano Molly
bowler
Perry Ellyse
all rounder
Villani Elyse
batsman
Sippel Courtney Grace
bowler
Wyatt Danielle
batsman
Villiers Mady
bowler
Match has not started yet