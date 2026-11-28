6.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Gardner moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

6.1 W OUT! de Klerk breaks through! Back of a length from de Klerk, pitching outside off stump once again. Dunkley rocks back and pulls, but is caught by Learoyd

5.6 2 On a good length, outside off stump. Perry gets on the back foot and cuts for a couple of runs.

5.5 1 On a good line and length once again. Dunkley gets forward and sweeps for one run.

5.4 2 Full ball, on line once again. Perry gets on the front foot and edges for a single run behind square. An error in the field allows SYDNEY SIXERS to scamper through for a single overthrow.

5.3 . Good line and length once again. Perry pushes forward and drives on the off side.

5.2 1 On a good line and length. Perry moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for one run.

5.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Perry rocks back and guides a cut for a run.

4.6 1 Back of a length from Darlington, outside off. Perry rocks back and guides a glance through the leg side field for a single run.

4.5 1lb Short of a length, pitching outside leg. Dunkley moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the body while attempting a leg glance behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

4.4 2 Back of a length, outside off. Dunkley goes back and plays a square cut for a pair of runs behind point.

4.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Perry gets on the front foot and plays a pull down the ground for one run.

4.2 1 Keeper moves up to the stumps. Good length from Darlington, outside leg. Dunkley gets on the front foot and guides a glance for a run behind square.

4.1 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Perry moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

3.6 . Back of a length from Hancock, outside off. Dunkley advances down the pitch and eases a drive

3.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

3.5 1w Wide. Hancock drops one in short, pitching far outside off. Dunkley gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

3.4 4 And again! Length ball, outside off stump. Dunkley pushes forward and drives for four runs.

3.3 4 And another! Good line and length. Dunkley goes back and inside edges for four runs behind square.

3.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Dunkley gets on the front foot and drives for four runs on the leg side.

3.1 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Perry. She pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run behind square.

2.6 . Length ball, outside off stump. Dunkley goes back and defends poorly

2.5 . Good line and length from Bates. Dunkley goes back and cuts

2.4 . Good length, outside off. Perry rocks back and drives on the off side.

2.3 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Dunkley shuffles down the pitch and drives for a single run.

2.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Perry moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for 1 run. Tidy fielding by Barsby prevents a certain boundary.

2.1 1 Full ball, on line. Dunkley moves down the pitch and drives shakily for a single run past the bowler.

1.6 4 FOUR! Free hit, and Perry takes advantage. Hancock drops one in short, pitching outside off stump once again. Perry goes back and pulls for four runs.

1.6 nb No ball. Back of a length from Hancock, pitching outside off. Perry gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Hancock, pitching outside leg stump. Perry moves onto the front foot and plays a leg glance back behind square for 4 runs.

1.4 2 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across Perry. She moves onto the front foot and guides a glance for a pair of runs through the on side field.

1.3 1 On a good line and length. Dunkley pushes forward and leg glances for a run behind square.

1.2 2 Back of a length from Hancock, pitching outside off stump again. Dunkley advances and drives shakily down the ground for two runs.

1.1 . DROPPED! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Dunkley rocks back and cuts. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Harris. A really difficult chance for Harris there.

0.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Perry moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

0.5 1 Full toss, on a good line. Dunkley pushes forward and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

0.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Dunkley goes back and defends

0.3 . Good length from Bates, pitching outside leg and angled across Dunkley. She advances down the pitch and eases a drive

0.2 . Full ball, outside leg and angled across the batter. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke