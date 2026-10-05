Squads Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers T20 Big Bash League, Women 28.11.2026

T20

SYT
SYT
SYS
SYS

Playing

SYT
SYT
SYS
SYS
First TeamSecond Team
Bray Caoimhe

no information yet

Brown Maitlan

all rounder

Gill Hasrat

all rounder

Gardner Ashleigh

all rounder

Healy Alyssa

wicket keeper

Kerr Amelia

all rounder

Peschel Taneale

all rounder

Perry Ellyse

all rounder

Wilson Tahlia

wicket keeper

Bench

SYT
SYT
SYS
SYS

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet