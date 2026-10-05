Squads Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers T20 Big Bash League, Women 28.11.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Athapaththu Chamari
all rounder
Bray Caoimhe
no information yet
Darlington Hannah
bowler
Brown Maitlan
all rounder
Gill Hasrat
all rounder
Cheatle Lauren
bowler
Harris Laura
batsman
Dunkley Sophia
batsman
Ismail Shabnim
bowler
Gardner Ashleigh
all rounder
Knight Heather
batsman
Healy Alyssa
wicket keeper
Learoyd Anika
batsman
Hunter Elsa
batsman
Litchfield Phoebe
batsman
Kerr Amelia
all rounder
Peschel Taneale
all rounder
Perry Ellyse
all rounder
Samantha Bates
bowler
Sippel Courtney Grace
bowler
Voll Georgia
batsman
Villiers Mady
bowler
Wilson Tahlia
wicket keeper
Match has not started yet