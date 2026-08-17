Match details 1st Placed Team vs Play-Off Winner T20 Caribbean Premier League, Women 17.09.2026

T20

1ST
1ST
PLA
PLA

Match Info

Match:Caribbean Premier League, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, September 05, 2026 - Thursday, September 17, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, September 17, 2026 06:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

1st Placed Team Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Play-Off Winner Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet