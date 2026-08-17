Match details 2nd Placed Team vs 3rd Placed Team T20 Caribbean Premier League, Women 16.09.2026

T20

2ND
2ND
3RD
3RD

Match Info

Match:Caribbean Premier League, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, September 05, 2026 - Thursday, September 17, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, September 16, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

2nd Placed Team Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

3rd Placed Team Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet