Match details Antigua And Barbuda Falcons vs Jamaica Kingsmen T20 Caribbean Premier League 20.09.2026

T20

Bridgetown

ANT
ANT
JAM
JAM

Match Info

Match:Caribbean Premier League 2026
Date:Friday, August 07, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, September 20, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Antigua And Barbuda Falcons Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Jamaica Kingsmen Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumKensington Oval
CityBridgetown
Capacity11000
EndsMalcolm Marshall End
Hosts to

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