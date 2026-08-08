Match details Finalist 1 vs Finalist 2 T20 Caribbean Premier League 20.09.2026

T20

Bridgetown

FIN
FIN
FIN
FIN

Match Info

Match:Caribbean Premier League 2026
Date:Friday, August 07, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, September 20, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Finalist 1 Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Finalist 2 Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumKensington Oval
CityBridgetown
Capacity11000
EndsMalcolm Marshall End
Hosts to

Match has not started yet