12.6 . Short of a length, outside off. Carty moves down the pitch but makes no contact while trying a cut

12.5 2 Back of a length, outside off once more. Carty moves onto the back foot and glances through the on side field for two runs.

12.4 1 Back of a length from Joseph, pitching outside off once again. Powell rocks back and glances for one run.

12.3 . Back of a length, outside off again. Powell gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut

12.2 . Back of a length, outside off. Powell goes back and defends averagely

12.1 1 Full, pitching on a good line again. Carty gets forward and flicks for 1 run back behind square.

11.6 . Usama Mir pitches one up, on line. Powell gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.5 1b Full ball, outside off stump once more. Carty goes back but watches that one pass through to Hamilton without playing a shot, and the ball trickles away from Hamilton for a single bye.

11.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off once more. Powell gets on the back foot and glances for a single run.

11.3 1 Good length, outside off stump. Carty goes back and glances for a single run.

11.2 1 Usama Mir pitches one up, on line once more. Powell moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run through the on side field.

11.1 1lb Pitched up, on line but angling across the batter. Carty gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep back behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

10.6 2 Full ball, pitching on leg. Powell shuffles down the pitch and inside edges back behind square for a pair of runs.

10.5 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Powell gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for 6 runs.

10.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump again. Powell advances and lifts a drive for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Joseph costing three runs.

10.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Powell goes back and defends

10.2 1 Cornwall pitches one up, pitching outside off. Carty goes back and eases a drive for one run through the on side field.

10.1 1 Back of a length, on a good line once again. Powell gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

9.6 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line but angled across Carty. He gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive. ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA FALCONS appeal for LBW, but the umpire gives Carty not out. ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA FALCONS call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

9.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Powell moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run through the on side field.

9.4 . Usama Mir pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Powell gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Powell moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to defend

9.3 5w Wide. Usama Mir pitches one up, too wide outside leg. Powell moves onto the front foot and makes no contact while attempting to play a sweep, however it beats the keeper and flies to the rope for 5 wides.

9.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Powell gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

9.1 . Full, outside off stump. Powell pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

8.6 1 Good length, pitching outside leg. Powell pushes forward and guides a glance behind square for one run.

8.5 . Good line and length from Springer. Powell moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Carty advances and edges behind point on the off side for a run.

8.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Powell pushes forward and outside edges for a run back behind point.

8.2 1 Springer pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Carty pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run on the off side.

8.1 . Back of a length, on a good line. Carty rocks back and defends

7.6 W OUT! Usama Mir gets the wicket! Back of a length from Usama Mir, pitching outside off again. Hendricks rocks back and inside edges, the stumps are disturbed, and Hendricks has to go

7.5 1 Usama Mir pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Carty gets on the front foot and drives through the on side field for one run.

7.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Carty gets on the front foot and punches a drive

7.3 1 Full, on a good line. Hendricks moves onto the front foot and guides a glance through the on side field for 1 run.

7.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Hendricks moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

7.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on leg stump. Hendricks moves onto the back foot and edges into their pads while trying a leg glance behind square for four runs.

6.6 . Short of a length, outside off. Carty gets on the back foot and defends

6.5 . Back of a length from Joseph, outside off once more. Carty gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to defend

6.4 W OUT! Joseph gets the wicket! Short of a length, outside off once again. Parris moves onto the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Hamilton behind square.

6.3 . Good length, outside off. Parris moves onto the front foot and edges

6.2 1 Short of a length, on line. Hendricks goes back and glances for one run.

6.1 1 Short, pitching outside off stump once more. Parris goes back and cuts for 1 run.

5.6 6 SIX! Pitched up, on a good line. Hendricks gets on the front foot and skies a flick for 6 runs.

5.5 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Hendricks pushes forward and plays a drive for 4 runs on the leg side.

5.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Hendricks rocks back and glances

5.3 6 Back-to-back maximums! Back of a length from Gore, outside off. Parris goes back and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.

5.2 6 SIX MORE! Back of a length from Gore, pitching outside off. Parris rocks back and plays a pull for 6 runs.

5.1 6 SIX MORE! Gore pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Hendricks moves down the pitch and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs.

4.6 . Good length from Seales, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Parris rocks back and tucks a glance back behind square.

4.5 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Parris gets on the front foot and glances through the leg side field.

4.4 1lb Pitching on a good line and length. Hendricks gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a leg glance, resulting in a single leg bye back behind square. ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA FALCONS appeal, however the umpire says not out.

4.3 W OUT! Run out. Good length from Seales, outside off stump again. Hendricks gets forward and defends. Shayan Jahangir is then run out at the non-striker's end, after some tidy fielding by Joseph.

4.2 2 Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Hendricks gets on the back foot and skies a hook behind square for a couple of runs.

4.1 . Good length, pitching outside off again. Hendricks gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

3.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full, outside off. Shayan Jahangir pushes forward and skies a drive for a half dozen runs on the leg side.

3.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Shayan Jahangir moves onto the back foot and glances

3.4 . Good length, outside off stump again. Shayan Jahangir rocks back and punches a drive

3.3 . Allen pitches one up, outside off. Shayan Jahangir moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

3.2 . Full, on line. Shayan Jahangir gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.1 . Full, outside off stump once again. Shayan Jahangir gets on the back foot and punches a drive

2.6 . Length ball, outside off stump. Hendricks rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a drive

2.5 . Good length from Seales, outside off once more. Hendricks gets on the front foot and inside edges

2.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Shayan Jahangir gets forward and defends for a run.

2.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Shayan Jahangir moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

2.2 1 Full, on a good line. Hendricks pushes forward and skies a flick behind square for 1 run.

2.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Hendricks gets on the front foot and defends

1.6 1 On a good line and length from Allen. Hendricks rocks back and eases a drive for a run.

1.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Hendricks moves onto the back foot and slices a square cut

1.4 . Full ball, on a good line. Hendricks pushes forward and drives

1.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line. Hendricks gets on the front foot and sweeps for four runs.

1.2 . Length ball, pitching on leg. Hendricks advances, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a pull

1.1 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Hendricks gets on the back foot and defends

0.6 2 Pitched up, on line. Shayan Jahangir gets forward and skies a flick for a pair of runs.

0.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump again. Shayan Jahangir gets on the back foot but misses while trying a cut

0.4 . On a good length, outside off. Shayan Jahangir gets on the front foot but lets that one pass through to the keeper without offering a shot

0.3 2 On a good line and length. Shayan Jahangir gets on the front foot and glances for two runs through the leg side field.

0.2 2 Good length, pitching outside off. Shayan Jahangir pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run. A mistake in the field allows JAMAICA KINGSMEN to scamper through for a overthrow.