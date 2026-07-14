Match details Jamaica Kingsmen vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons T20 Caribbean Premier League 07.08.2026

T20

Kingstown

JAM
JAM
ANT
ANT

Match Info

Match:Caribbean Premier League 2026
Date:Friday, August 07, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, August 07, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Jamaica Kingsmen Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Antigua And Barbuda Falcons Squad

PlayersAl Hasan Shakib, Allen Fabian, Andrew Jewel, Cornwall Rahkeem, Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad, Gore Karima, Greaves Justin, Jacobs Bevon, James Joshua, Jangoo Amir, McCoy Obed, Mir Usama, Naveen-ul-Haq, Seales Jayden, Smith Odean, Springer Shamar, Wasim Imad, Wickham Kevin
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumArnos Vale Ground
CityKingstown
Capacityno information yet
EndsAirport End
Hosts to

Match has not started yet