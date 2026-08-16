18.3 2 Full, outside leg and angled across Narine. He gets on the front foot and flicks for two runs.

18.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Narine gets on the back foot and lofts a cut for four runs.

18.1 W OUT! Paul gets the wicket! Full ball, outside off stump. Hinds gets on the front foot and edges, and the ball careens into the stumps

17.6 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Goolie gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

17.5 . Good length from Hunain Shah, outside off stump. Goolie gets forward and drives

17.4 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Goolie. He gets forward and lofts a flick for a half dozen runs.

17.3 1 Hunain Shah pitches one up, outside off stump. Hinds gets forward and eases a drive for a run.

17.2 W OUT! LBW. Hunain Shah pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Breetzke moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a paddle. The umpire gives Breetzke out LBW, but Breetzke signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Breetzke has to go.

17.1 1 Full, outside off stump. Goolie gets forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.

16.6 1 Good line and length once more. Goolie moves onto the back foot and guides a leg glance for 1 run.

16.5 1 On a good line and length from Russell. Breetzke pushes forward and eases a sloppy drive for a single run on the on side.

16.5 1w Wide. Too wide outside off. Breetzke moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

16.4 W OUT! Russell gets the wicket! Full toss, pitching outside off stump once more. Pollard gets forward and lifts a poor drive, and is caught by Paul down the ground.

16.3 6 SIX! Russell comes around the wicket to Pollard. Pitched up, outside off stump. Pollard pushes forward and skies a drive for a half dozen runs.

16.2 1 Russell now coming over the wicket. Russell pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Goolie moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

16.1 1 Yorker, outside off. Pollard gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

15.5 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Pooran gets on the front foot and defends through the off side.

15.4 6 SIX! Full toss, pitching outside off. Pooran gets forward and drives on the off side for six runs.

15.3 1 Hunain Shah pitches one up, on a good line. Pollard shuffles down the pitch and edges onto the pads while attempting a leg glance for a run.

15.2 1 DROPPED! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Pooran pushes forward and lifts a shaky drive over the off side field for a single run. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by MH Khan.

15.1 4 FOUR! Hunain Shah pitches one up, on line. Pooran gets forward and lofts a drive for four runs down the ground.

14.6 . Full ball, outside off once again. Pollard moves onto the front foot and inside edges behind square.

14.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Paul, pitching outside off stump. Pollard rocks back and drives over the off side field for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Powell.

14.4 1 Pitched up, on line. Pooran pushes forward and drives straight down the ground for 1 run.

14.4 1w Wide. Back of a length from Paul, pitching well outside off stump.

14.3 1 Length ball, outside off. Pollard pushes forward and punches a sloppy drive on the leg side for a single run.

14.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Pollard gets on the back foot and tucks a leg glance back behind square.

14.1 . Good length from Paul, outside off stump. Pollard moves onto the front foot and inside edges

13.6 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Pooran pushes forward and lofts a drive down the ground for a half dozen runs.

13.5 1 Back of a length, outside off. Pollard advances and flicks a leg glance behind square for one run.

13.5 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching near leg stump.

13.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Pooran gets forward and drives for 1 run.

13.3 6 And again! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Pooran moves onto the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs on the on side.

13.3 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching well outside off stump.

13.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Pooran gets on the front foot and punches a shaky drive down the ground.

13.1 . Full, outside off. Pooran gets forward and edges

12.6 6 SIX! Good length, outside off stump. Pollard gets forward and skies a drive over the leg side field for 6 runs.

12.5 2 Short of a length, pitching outside leg. Pollard moves onto the back foot and finesses a leg glance back behind square for a couple of runs.

12.4 6 Back-to-back maximums! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Pollard pushes forward and lifts a drive over the off side field for 6 runs.

12.3 6 SIX! Short of a length, on a good line. Pollard gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 6 runs.

12.2 4 FOUR! Lawes pitches one up, pitching outside off. Pollard gets forward and plays a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

12.1 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Pooran. He pushes forward and sweeps for a single run behind square.

11.6 . Back of a length from Hunain Shah, on line once again. Pollard shuffles down the pitch and defends

11.5 1 Full toss, on a good line once more. Pooran gets forward and drives for a run.

11.4 . Hunain Shah comes over the wicket to Pooran. Good length from Hunain Shah, outside off stump. Pooran moves onto the back foot and outside edges

11.3 . Hunain Shah comes over the wicket to Pooran. Back of a length from Hunain Shah, outside off. Pooran rocks back and drives through the off side field.

11.2 1 Hunain Shah now coming over the wicket. Full, on line again. Pollard gets on the front foot and inside edges into their pads while trying to play a drive for one run.

11.1 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Pollard ducks

10.6 1 Back of a length from Lawes, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Pollard gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

10.5 . On a good line and length. Pollard moves onto the back foot and outside edges

10.4 . On a good length, on leg stump and angling across. Pollard goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance

10.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Pollard gets forward and drives on the off side for four runs.

10.2 W OUT! Caught. Lawes pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Hales gets forward and drives sloppily, and is caught by Paul down the ground.

10.1 1lb Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Pooran. He gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance, resulting in one leg bye back behind square.

9.6 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Hales goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

9.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Pooran gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for one run.

9.5 1w Wide. Too wide outside off. Pooran moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

9.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Hales steps back and cuts for a run back behind point.

9.3 . Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Hales creates space and eases a mediocre drive

9.2 4 DROPPED! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Hales rocks back and outside edges back behind point for 4 runs. A real chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Shayan Jahangir.

9.1 . Back of a length from Smith, pitching outside off. Hales moves onto the back foot and cuts

8.6 1 On a good line and length from Lawes. Hales gets on the front foot and sweeps for a single run back behind square.

8.5 1 Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angled across Pooran. He pushes forward and guides a leg glance for a single run.

8.4 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Pooran gets forward and switch hits for six runs behind point.

8.3 2 Good length from Lawes, pitching outside leg and angling across Pooran. He pushes forward and plays a paddle for 2 runs back behind square.

8.2 . Good length from Lawes, pitching outside off stump. Pooran moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot

8.1 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Pooran gets on the front foot and plays a paddle behind square for two runs.

7.6 1 Short of a length, on line. Pooran rocks back and cuts for one run back through point.

7.5 . Good length from Smith, outside off stump once again. Pooran gets forward and eases a drive on the off side.

7.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Hales gets on the back foot and drives for a run.

7.3 . Back of a length from Smith, outside off stump. Hales rocks back and edges behind square.

7.2 1 DROPPED! Back of a length, outside off stump. Pooran rocks back and edges back behind point for 1 run. A real chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Shayan Jahangir.

7.1 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Pooran gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the off side.

6.6 1 Lawes pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Pooran moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a run.

6.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Pooran gets on the front foot and sweeps

6.4 1 Good length from Lawes, pitching outside off stump. Hales gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for one run.

6.3 6 And another! Lawes pitches one up, outside leg and angled across Hales. He moves onto the front foot and sweeps back behind square for six runs.

6.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Pooran pushes forward and plays a sweep for 1 run.

6.1 . Length ball, outside off. Pooran gets forward but misses while trying a sweep

5.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Pooran rocks back and punches a drive through the off side.

5.3 W OUT! Russell breaks through! Full, outside off. Munro moves onto the front foot and lofts a sloppy drive, and is caught by Smith down the ground.

5.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

5.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Munro rocks back and plays a bad defensive stroke

5.1 . Yorker, outside off stump. Munro moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.6 1 On a good length, outside off. Munro gets forward and edges into their pads while attempting to play a drive for 1 run.

4.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full ball, on line. Munro moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

4.4 1 Hunain Shah now coming over the wicket to Hales. Back of a length, on a good line. Hales gets on the back foot and pulls averagely for one run past the bowler.

4.3 1 Hunain Shah comes around the wicket. Back of a length, outside off. Munro gets on the back foot and tucks a leg glance back behind square for a single run.

4.2 1 Hunain Shah pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Hales gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a run. Great work in the field by Carty prevents a certain boundary.

4.1 1 Good line and length from Hunain Shah. Munro advances down the pitch and lifts a mediocre drive down the ground for 1 run.

3.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Hales pushes forward and lofts a drive for 4 runs over the off side field.

3.5 1lb Free hit. Back of a length, outside leg once more. Munro rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a pull, resulting in one leg bye back behind square.

3.5 nb No ball, which will queue up another free hit for the batting team. Back of a length, on line once more. Munro moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a pull

3.5 nb No ball. Good line and length from Paul. Hales gets on the back foot and edges for a single run.

3.5 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching far outside leg. Hales gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a leg glance

3.4 6 MAXIMUM! Short, pitching on a good line once again. Hales goes back and pulls behind square for a half dozen runs.

3.3 1lb Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Munro goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a pull, resulting in 1 leg bye.

3.2 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Munro gets on the back foot and edges into their pads while trying to defend

3.1 . Dropped in short by Paul, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Munro. He moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square.

2.6 1 Full toss, on line. Munro moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

2.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Hales advances down the pitch and drives through the off side for a single run.

2.4 1 MH Khan pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Munro creates room and drives for a run.

2.3 . Back of a length from MH Khan, on leg stump. Munro rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a pull

2.2 1 Good line and length. Hales rocks back and eases a drive for one run.

2.1 . Back of a length from MH Khan, pitching outside off stump. Hales goes back and cuts poorly

1.6 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Russell, pitching outside off. Munro goes back and drives for six runs straight down the ground.

1.5 . Short of a length, on line. Munro gets on the back foot and punches a drive

1.4 . Good length, outside off. Munro moves onto the front foot and edges

1.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Munro goes back but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

1.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Munro moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

1.1 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Munro. He gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a leg glance

0.6 . Full, on line again. Hales moves onto the front foot and flicks a leg glance

0.5 1 DROPPED! Good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Munro moves onto the front foot and plays a poor sweep for a single run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Smith.

0.4 . Good length from MH Khan, outside off stump. Munro goes back and plays a defensive stroke

0.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Munro moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

0.2 . On a good line and length. Munro gets on the back foot and edges onto the pads while trying a leg glance