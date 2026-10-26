Match details Garden Route Badgers vs Eastern Storm T20 T20 South Africa Cup 31.10.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|CSA T20 Challenge 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - Sunday, November 15, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, October 31, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Garden Route Badgers Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Eastern Storm Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet