Match details Garden Route Badgers vs Eastern Cape Linyathi T20 CSA T20 Challenge 01.10.2026

T20

GRB
GRB
ECL
ECL

Match Info

Match:CSA T20 Challenge 2026
Date:Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - Sunday, November 15, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, October 01, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Garden Route Badgers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Eastern Cape Linyathi Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet