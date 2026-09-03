Squads Garden Route Badgers vs Warriors T20 CSA T20 Challenge 16.10.2026

T20

GRB
GRB
WAR
WAR

Playing

GRB
GRB
WAR
WAR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Bench

GRB
GRB
WAR
WAR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet