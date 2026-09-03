Match details Knights vs Eastern Storm T20 CSA T20 Challenge 14.10.2026

T20

KNI
KNI
EAS
EAS

Match Info

Match:CSA T20 Challenge 2026
Date:Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - Sunday, November 15, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, October 14, 2026 04:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Knights Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Eastern Storm Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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