Match details Knights vs Mpumalanga Rhinos T20 CSA T20 Challenge 24.10.2026

T20

KNI
KNI
MPU
MPU

Match Info

Match:CSA T20 Challenge 2026
Date:Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - Sunday, November 15, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, October 24, 2026 04:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Knights Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Mpumalanga Rhinos Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet