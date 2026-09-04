Match details South Western Districts vs Lions T20 T20 Series South Africa, Women 29.11.2026

T20

SOU
SOU
LIO
LIO

Match Info

Match:CSA Pro20, Women 26/27
Date:Saturday, October 03, 2026 - Sunday, March 21, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, November 29, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

South Western Districts Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Lions Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet