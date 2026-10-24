Match details Warriors vs Garden Route Badgers T20 T20 Series South Africa, Women 06.12.2026

T20

WAR
WAR
GRB
GRB

Match Info

Match:CSA Pro20, Women 26/27
Date:Saturday, October 03, 2026 - Sunday, March 21, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, December 06, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Warriors Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Garden Route Badgers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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Match has not started yet