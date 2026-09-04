Match details Warriors vs Titans T20 T20 Series South Africa, Women 08.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|CSA Pro20, Women 26/27
|Date:
|Saturday, October 03, 2026 - Sunday, March 21, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, November 08, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Warriors Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Titans Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet