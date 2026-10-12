Match details Warriors vs Western Province T20 T20 Series South Africa, Women 10.01.2027

T20

WAR
WAR
WES
WES

Match Info

Match:CSA Pro20, Women 26/27
Date:Saturday, October 03, 2026 - Sunday, March 21, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, January 10, 2027 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Warriors Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Western Province Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet