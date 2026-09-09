Match details Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development vs Mi Emirates Development T20 ILT20 Development Tournament 15.09.2026

T20

ABU
ABU
EMI
EMI

Match Info

Match:ILT20 Development Tournament 2026
Date:Monday, September 14, 2026 - Thursday, September 24, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, September 15, 2026 05:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Mi Emirates Development Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet