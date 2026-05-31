17.6 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across. Kohli moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for six runs, And Kohli hits the Winning runs for RCB.

17.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Arshad Khan, outside off. Kohli gets forward and pulls for four runs.

17.4 1 Short of a length, on line. Sharma gets on the back foot and plays a late cut for 1 run back behind point.

17.3 . Full toss, on leg stump and angled across. Sharma moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

17.2 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Kohli gets on the back foot and plays a late cut back behind point for 1 run.

17.1 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Sharma rocks back and cuts for one run behind point.

16.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kohli goes back and cuts averagely

16.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Sharma pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

16.4 . Short ball, outside leg and angled across Sharma. He goes back and drives

16.3 1 Good length from Rashid Khan, pitching outside off stump once more. Kohli pushes forward and punches a drive on the on side for 1 run.

16.2 1 Back of a length, outside off. Sharma goes back and pulls for a single run.

16.1 . Back of a length from Rashid Khan, pitching on leg. Sharma moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance

15.6 . Good line and length. Kohli gets on the front foot and drives down the ground. GUJARAT TITANS appeal for a catch. The umpires meet and decide to call for an umpire review. The third umpire reviews, and the decision is not out.

15.5 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Sharma moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

15.4 . Good line and length. Sharma moves onto the front foot and defends

15.3 1 Arshad Khan pitches one up, on a good line. Kohli moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

15.2 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Arshad Khan, pitching near leg stump and angling across Kohli. He moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for four runs back behind square.

15.1 . Good line and length from Arshad Khan. Kohli gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

14.6 . Dropped in short by Prasidh Krishna, pitching outside off. Sharma ducks under it

14.5 2 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Sharma moves onto the front foot and lofts a glance over the leg side field for a couple of runs.

14.4 . Back of a length from Prasidh Krishna, pitching outside off. Sharma goes back and defends

14.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line. Sharma moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs on the off side.

14.2 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Sharma rocks back and defends through the off side.

14.1 1 On a good line and length from Prasidh Krishna once more. Kohli pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

13.6 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length from Arshad Khan. David moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend. GUJARAT TITANS appeal for a catch, however the umpire says not out. GUJARAT TITANS call for a review. The decision is overturned, and David has to go.

13.5 . Short of a length, outside off stump. David gets on the back foot and slices a cut through point.

13.4 4 FOUR! Arshad Khan drops one in short, on line again. David gets on the back foot and lifts a cut for four runs.

13.3 1 Good line and length from Arshad Khan. Kohli gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

13.2 . Back of a length from Arshad Khan, pitching on a good line once again. Kohli goes back and glances

13.1 1 Back of a length, on line. David gets on the back foot and drives for a run.

12.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off again. David rocks back and lofts a pull for a run.

12.5 1 Back of a length from Rashid Khan, outside off stump. Kohli moves onto the back foot and flicks a leg glance for 1 run back behind square.

12.4 1 Short of a length, on a good line. David gets on the back foot and drives on the on side for one run.

12.3 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. David moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.

12.2 . Good line and length again. David gets forward and defends. Good fielding by Rashid Khan results in 1 run being saved.

12.1 1 On a good line and length from Rashid Khan. Kohli pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

11.6 1 On a good length, outside off once again. Kohli moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

11.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Kohli gets on the front foot and defends through the off side.

11.4 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. David moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

11.3 1 Back of a length from Arshad Khan, pitching outside off. Kohli rocks back and edges for one run behind point.

11.2 4 FOUR! Kohli brings up his fifty in emphatic style! Arshad Khan drops one in short, on leg stump and angled across Kohli. He gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

11.1 . Back of a length from Arshad Khan, on a good line. Kohli gets on the back foot and defends

10.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Rashid Khan, pitching outside off once more. David gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for four runs.

10.5 . Short of a length, outside off once more. David rocks back and cuts sloppily

10.4 2 Back of a length from Rashid Khan, outside off. David gets on the back foot and cuts for a pair of runs. Good fielding by Arshad Khan prevents a certain boundary.

10.3 . Full ball, on a good line. David gets on the front foot and edges into their pads while trying to play a drive

10.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Kohli moves onto the back foot and flicks a leg glance for 1 run back behind square.

10.1 2 Back of a length, outside off once more. Kohli moves onto the back foot and cuts for a pair of runs. The batters attempt to return for an extra run, but the throw by Arshad Khan is quality. GUJARAT TITANS appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made it in safely

9.6 . Dropped in short by Holder, outside off stump again. David rocks back but decides to let the ball travel through to Buttler untouched

9.5 4 FOUR! Short ball, outside off stump once more. David moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

9.4 . Back of a length from Holder, pitching outside off once more. David goes back and plays a wild pull down the ground.

9.3 1 Dropped in short by Holder, pitching outside off again. Kohli goes back and pulls for a run back behind square.

9.2 . Back of a length from Holder, pitching outside off. Kohli moves onto the back foot and defends

9.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside leg and angled across. Kohli moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for four runs back behind square.

8.6 . Pitching on a good line and length again. David gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

8.5 W OUT! Rashid Khan gets the wicket! Rashid Khan pitches one up, on line. Pandya gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep. GUJARAT TITANS appeal, the umpire agrees, and Pandya has to go

8.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kohli gets on the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for a run.

8.3 1 Rashid Khan pitches one up, on line again. Pandya pushes forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

8.2 W OUT! Rashid Khan gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Rashid Khan. Patidar pushes forward and plays a sloppy sweep, and is caught by Rabada

8.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Kohli gets forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

7.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Patidar rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

7.5 . Back of a length from Holder, outside off. Patidar rocks back and cuts

7.4 1 Good line and length. Kohli gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

7.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Kohli gets on the front foot and drives

7.2 1 Back of a length, outside off once more. Patidar rocks back and tucks a glance on the leg side for a run.

7.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Kohli gets forward and flicks for a single run back behind square.

6.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Patidar goes back and glances

6.6 1w Wide. Mohammed Siraj drops one in short, pitching well outside off stump.

6.5 2 Good line and length from Mohammed Siraj once more. Patidar moves onto the front foot and drives for two runs.

6.4 1 Full ball, on line. Kohli gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

6.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Patidar moves onto the back foot and drives for one run.

6.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Patidar moves onto the front foot and plays a flick

6.1 6 SIX! Short ball, pitching outside off once more. Patidar goes back and pulls behind square for 6 runs.

5.6 6 MAXIMUM! Short ball, pitching outside off once again. Kohli moves onto the back foot and outside edges for six runs back behind square.

5.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Patidar rocks back and flicks a leg glance back behind square for 1 run.

5.4 . Short ball, outside off again. Patidar ducks under it

5.3 . Length ball, outside off. Patidar moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.2 . Good length from Rabada, outside off stump. Patidar moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

5.1 W OUT! Rabada breaks through! Good length from Rabada, pitching outside off. Padikkal creates space and outside edges, and is caught by Arshad Khan behind point on the off side.

4.6 1 Good line and length from Mohammed Siraj. Padikkal moves onto the front foot and defends behind point on the off side for 1 run.

4.5 . Back of a length from Mohammed Siraj, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Padikkal goes back and defends

4.4 . On a good line and length from Mohammed Siraj. Padikkal gets forward and defends

4.3 W OUT! Mohammed Siraj breaks through! Back of a length from Mohammed Siraj, outside leg and angling across. Iyer pushes forward and lifts a pull, but is caught by Rabada down the ground.

4.2 6 MAXIMUM! Short, on a good line. Iyer moves onto the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs behind square.

4.1 1 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump. Kohli steps away and pulls for a single run.

3.6 . Dropped in short by Rabada, outside leg and angled across Iyer. He goes back, and is hit on the body while attempting a pull

3.5 1 Short of a length, outside off. Kohli gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run behind square.

3.4 4 FOUR! Rabada drops one in short, pitching outside off once more. Kohli goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

3.3 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Rabada, outside off stump again. Kohli pushes forward and lifts a flick for 6 runs.

3.2 4 And again! Back of a length, outside off. Kohli moves onto the front foot and skies a pull for four runs back behind square.

3.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Rabada. Kohli moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 4 runs behind square.

2.6 . Mohammed Siraj drops one in short, outside leg and angling across Iyer. He moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a pull

2.5 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Mohammed Siraj, on line. Iyer gets on the back foot and lofts a pull for 4 runs.

2.4 1 Good length from Mohammed Siraj, outside off again. Kohli gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

2.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Mohammed Siraj, outside off stump. Kohli pushes forward and pulls for four runs.

2.2 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Kohli advances down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting a pull

2.1 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Kohli moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for four runs back behind square.

1.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Iyer gets on the back foot and outside edges for four runs behind point.

1.5 . On a good line and length once more. Iyer pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

1.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Iyer creates space and skies a drive down the ground for 4 runs.

1.3 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length. Iyer pushes forward and plays a flick for 6 runs.

1.2 . Rabada drops one in short, pitching outside off. Iyer moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

1.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across Iyer. He creates room and drives for four runs back behind point.

0.6 1 On a good line and length again. Iyer moves onto the front foot and plays a flick behind square for one run.

0.5 2 Good line and length from Mohammed Siraj once again. Iyer gets forward and edges for two runs back behind square.

0.4 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Iyer. He pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a drive

0.3 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Iyer. He gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a scoop

0.2 1lb On a good line and length. Kohli moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

0.1 1 On a good line and length. Iyer gets on the front foot and drives straight down the ground for a run.

19.6 2 Full toss, outside off stump. Rabada pushes forward and punches a drive for 2 runs through the off side field.

19.5 1 W Sundar brings up his 50! Pitched up, outside off stump. W Sundar gets on the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side.

19.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Rabada moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for a single run.

19.3 . Rasikh Salam now coming around the wicket to Rabada. Full ball, outside off. Rabada pushes forward and eases a drive

19.2 W OUT! Rasikh Salam breaks through! Rasikh Salam drops one in short, on line. Rashid Khan moves onto the back foot and pulls, but is caught by Shepherd behind square.

19.1 6 SIX! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Rashid Khan pushes forward and plays a pull for 6 runs.

18.6 2 50 up for W Sundar! Back of a length from Kumar, pitching outside off stump. W Sundar goes back and defends for two runs back behind point.

18.5 . Full ball, pitching on a good line again. W Sundar pushes forward and eases a drive

18.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Rashid Khan gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a single run.

18.3 W OUT! Kumar breaks through! Dropped in short by Kumar, outside off. Holder goes back and outside edges, and is caught by Hazlewood

18.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. W Sundar moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

18.1 4 FOUR! Short ball, on line again. W Sundar pushes forward and pulls for four runs.

17.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line. Holder moves onto the front foot and drives straight down the ground for four runs.

17.5 1 Full ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. W Sundar moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run back behind square.

17.5 1w Wide. Back of a length from Hazlewood, pitching well down the leg side. W Sundar goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull. ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU appeal for a catch, however the umpire gives W Sundar not out. ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU call for a review. The decision is upheld.

17.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. W Sundar gets forward and flicks behind square for 4 runs.

17.3 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across the batter. Holder gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run back behind square.

17.2 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. W Sundar goes back and glances for 1 run on the on side.

17.1 4 FOUR! Short ball, outside leg again. W Sundar gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for 4 runs.

16.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and edges for a run.

16.5 2 Rasikh Salam comes around the wicket. Short of a length, pitching on a good line. W Sundar rocks back and flicks a glance for a pair of runs on the on side.

16.4 1 Rasikh Salam comes over the wicket. Short of a length, outside off stump. Holder rocks back and eases a drive for a single run.

16.3 1 Rasikh Salam now coming around the wicket to W Sundar. Full ball, on a good line. W Sundar gets on the front foot and flicks behind square for a run.

16.2 1 Rasikh Salam comes over the wicket to Holder. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Holder pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side for one run.

16.1 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, outside off stump. Tewatia pushes forward and drives, but is caught by Patidar down the ground.

15.6 1 Kumar pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Tewatia gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

15.5 4 FOUR! Short ball, outside off. Tewatia rocks back and plays a ramp back behind point for 4 runs.

15.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. W Sundar pushes forward and drives for one run.

15.3 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. W Sundar goes back and eases a drive through the off side field for a pair of runs.

15.2 2 Short ball, on a good line. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and pulls for a couple of runs.

15.1 . Dropped in short by Kumar, outside off stump. W Sundar rocks back but misses while trying to defend

14.6 1 Back of a length from Hazlewood, on a good line. W Sundar rocks back and flicks a leg glance back behind square for a single run.

14.5 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Tewatia goes back and plays a pull behind square for a single run.

14.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and cuts late behind point for a single run.

14.3 2 Back of a length, on line once more. W Sundar goes back and eases a drive down the ground for a couple of runs. The ball is misfielded by Patidar costing ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU a run.

14.2 1 Good line and length from Hazlewood. Tewatia gets forward and flicks for a single run.

14.1 W OUT! Hazlewood gets the wicket! Back of a length from Hazlewood, on line. Arshad Khan gets on the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Rasikh Salam back behind square.

13.6 . Good line and length from Duffy. W Sundar pushes forward and drives through the off side field.

13.5 1 Dropped in short by Duffy, on a good line once more. Arshad Khan goes back and pulls for one run.

13.4 6 SIX! Good line and length once more. Arshad Khan moves onto the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs down the ground.

13.3 1 Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across W Sundar. He moves onto the back foot and plays a flick back behind square for 1 run.

13.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length, outside off stump. W Sundar pushes forward and outside edges for four runs back behind point.

13.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on line. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

12.6 1 On a good line and length from Pandya. W Sundar gets on the back foot and glances through the on side field for one run.

12.5 1 Good line and length. Arshad Khan goes back and drives sloppily for a single run.

12.4 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length again. Arshad Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a drive over the leg side field for six runs.

12.3 1 On a good line and length from Pandya once more. W Sundar pushes forward and plays a flick for one run behind square.

12.2 1 Good line and length from Pandya. Arshad Khan goes back and glances averagely over the on side field for a single run.

12.1 W OUT! Pandya breaks through! Pandya pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Buttler advances down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive, Sharma swiftly whips the bails off, and Buttler has to depart

11.6 1lb Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across Buttler. He gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance through point, resulting in a leg bye.

11.5 1 Back of a length, on a good line once more. W Sundar advances and pulls for a single run behind square.

11.4 1 Back of a length, on a good line but angled across Buttler. He rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run.

11.3 1 Back of a length, on line. W Sundar gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

11.2 1 Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Buttler gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

11.1 1 Back of a length from Duffy, on line. W Sundar goes back and plays a poor defensive stroke for a single run down the ground.

10.6 2 Good length from Pandya, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Buttler pushes forward and pulls for 2 runs.

10.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. W Sundar pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

10.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

10.3 1 Short of a length, on line. Buttler rocks back and drives for a run on the off side.

10.2 . Good length from Pandya, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Buttler moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.1 . Good line and length from Pandya. Buttler moves onto the front foot and drives

9.6 . Short, on a good line once more. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull back behind square. ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU appeal for a catch. Both umpires get together and decide to call for an umpire review. The third umpire decides that the batter is not out.

9.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Buttler pushes forward and plays a drive for a single run.

9.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for a run.

9.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Buttler moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run through the off side.

9.2 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. W Sundar gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for one run.

9.1 . Back of a length from Duffy, on line again. W Sundar gets on the back foot and drives

8.6 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across the batter. W Sundar gets forward and plays a pull back behind square for 1 run.

8.5 . Good line and length from Pandya. W Sundar pushes forward and flicks

8.4 1 On a good line and length again. Buttler gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

8.3 1 Back of a length from Pandya, on a good line once more. W Sundar rocks back and glances for a run back behind square.

8.2 1 On a good line and length from Pandya. Buttler gets on the back foot and flicks a leg glance for a run behind square.

8.1 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Buttler. He moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

7.6 W OUT! Rasikh Salam gets the wicket! Rasikh Salam drops one in short, on line. Nishant Sindhu moves down the pitch and skies a pull, but is caught by Padikkal

7.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Nishant Sindhu goes back and drives through the off side field.

7.4 2 Dropped in short by Rasikh Salam, on a good line. Nishant Sindhu rocks back and pulls for two runs back behind square. Tidy fielding by David saves a certain boundary.

7.3 1 Dropped in short by Rasikh Salam, outside off stump. Buttler goes back and plays a pull behind square for a single run.

7.2 1 Rasikh Salam now coming around the wicket to Nishant Sindhu. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Nishant Sindhu rocks back and drives for a run over the leg side field.

7.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Buttler rocks back and cuts for one run through point.

6.6 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Nishant Sindhu pushes forward and eases a drive

6.5 1 Good line and length. Buttler gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run behind square.

6.4 1 Pitched up, on line. Nishant Sindhu pushes forward and drives for a run.

6.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg again. Buttler gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for a single run.

6.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Nishant Sindhu pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side for 1 run.

6.1 1 Back of a length from Pandya, on a good line. Buttler gets on the back foot and flicks a glance for one run through the leg side field.

5.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Nishant Sindhu goes back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

5.5 4 FOUR! Rasikh Salam comes around the wicket to Nishant Sindhu. Back of a length from Rasikh Salam, outside off stump. Nishant Sindhu gets forward and pulls for 4 runs behind square.

5.4 1 Rasikh Salam now coming over the wicket to Buttler. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Buttler moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

5.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Nishant Sindhu rocks back and cuts for a single run.

5.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Nishant Sindhu gets forward and defends

5.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Nishant Sindhu pushes forward and defends

4.6 . Hazlewood drops one in short, outside off but angled across the batter. Buttler ducks under it

4.5 . Back of a length from Hazlewood, on line. Buttler goes back and defends

4.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Nishant Sindhu gets on the front foot and cuts late behind point for a single run.

4.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length, outside off stump. Nishant Sindhu pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke back behind point for four runs.

4.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Nishant Sindhu moves onto the back foot and drives for 4 runs.

4.1 . On a good line and length once more. Nishant Sindhu moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Buttler gets forward and plays a flick behind square for 4 runs.

3.5 . Good length from Kumar, pitching outside off stump. Buttler moves onto the front foot and plays a flick

3.4 W OUT! Kumar gets the wicket! Very short, on a good line once more. Sai Sudharsan goes back and edges, and is impressively caught by Sharma back behind square.

3.3 . Short ball, on line. Sai Sudharsan rocks back but lets that one through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

3.2 . Back of a length from Kumar, pitching on a good line once again. Sai Sudharsan goes back and eases a shaky drive

3.1 2 Back of a length from Kumar, pitching on a good line. Sai Sudharsan goes back and leg glances for a pair of runs back behind square.

2.6 . Back of a length from Hazlewood, pitching outside off stump. Nishant Sindhu goes back and drives

2.5 1 On a good line and length from Hazlewood once again. Sai Sudharsan gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run behind square.

2.4 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Sai Sudharsan goes back and plays a sloppy pull

2.3 1 Full ball, on line once again. Nishant Sindhu pushes forward and drives for a single run through the off side.

2.2 W OUT! Hazlewood gets the wicket! Short of a length, on a good line again. Shubman Gill gets forward and pulls sloppily, and is remarkably caught by Patidar down the ground.

2.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Hazlewood, on a good line once more. Shubman Gill advances down the pitch and plays a pull for four runs.

1.6 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Sai Sudharsan advances down the pitch but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot

1.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Shubman Gill pushes forward and cuts for one run back through point.

1.4 . Back of a length from Kumar, pitching outside off again. Shubman Gill goes back and edges

1.3 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and punches a drive for four runs.

1.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to defend

1.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Shubman Gill pushes forward and edges

0.6 1 Good length from Duffy, on leg stump and angling across Shubman Gill. He pushes forward and flicks for 1 run back behind square.

0.6 1w Wide. On line but angled loosely across the batter. Shubman Gill gets forward but swings and misses while trying a flick

0.5 1 Good length from Duffy, pitching outside off stump once again. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the front foot and defends for 1 run.

0.5 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Sai Sudharsan gets forward but misses while attempting a flick

0.5 1w Wide. Duffy drops one in short, pitching far outside leg. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot but misses while trying a pull. The umpire gives Sai Sudharsan out, but Sai Sudharsan signals for a review. The decision is overturned by DRS.

0.4 4 FOUR MORE! Duffy pitches one up, outside off. Sai Sudharsan gets forward and drives for four runs.

0.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside leg. Sai Sudharsan gets on the front foot and flicks for 4 runs behind square.

0.2 . Good line and length from Duffy. Sai Sudharsan gets forward and drives