Results Score Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans T20 Indian Premier League 31.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Kohli Viratbatsman
|75
|42
|9
|3
|178.57
|Iyer Venkateshall rounder
|32
|16
|4
|2
|200
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Khan Rashidbowler
|4
|0
|25
|2
|6.25
|0
|0
|Siraj Mohammedbowler
|4
|0
|36
|1
|9
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
Read all highlights
17.6
6
SIX! Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across. Kohli moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for six runs, And Kohli hits the Winning runs for RCB.
17.5
4
FOUR! Back of a length from Arshad Khan, outside off. Kohli gets forward and pulls for four runs.
17.4
1
Short of a length, on line. Sharma gets on the back foot and plays a late cut for 1 run back behind point.