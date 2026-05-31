Results Score Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans T20 Indian Premier League 31.05.2026

T20M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
RCB
RCB

161

GT
GT

155

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Kohli Viratbatsman754293178.57
Iyer Venkateshall rounder321642200
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Khan Rashidbowler402526.2500
Siraj Mohammedbowler40361910

Latest Highlights

17.6
6

SIX! Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across. Kohli moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for six runs, And Kohli hits the Winning runs for RCB.

17.5
4

FOUR! Back of a length from Arshad Khan, outside off. Kohli gets forward and pulls for four runs.

17.4
1

Short of a length, on line. Sharma gets on the back foot and plays a late cut for 1 run back behind point.

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