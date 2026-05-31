Match details Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans T20 Indian Premier League 31.05.2026

T20M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
RCB
RCB

161

GT
GT

155

Match Info

Match:Indian Premier League 2026
Date:Saturday, March 28, 2026 - Sunday, May 31, 2026
Toss:Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, May 31, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad

PlayersIyer Venkatesh, Kohli Virat, Padikkal Devdutt, Patidar Rajat, Pandya Krunal, David Tim, Sharma Jitesh, Shepherd Romario, Kumar Bhuvneshwar, Hazlewood Josh, Salam Rasikh, Duffy Jacob, Chouhan Kanishk, Singh Swapnil, Singh Abhinandan, Cox Jordan
BenchBethell Jacob, Dayal Yash, Deswal Satvik, Malhotra Vihaan, Ostwal Vicky, Salt Phil, Sharma Suyash, Thushara Nuwan, Yadav Mangesh

Gujarat Titans Squad

PlayersGill Shubman, Sudharsan Sai, Buttler Jos, Sundar Washington, Sindhu Nishant, Holder Jason, Khan Rashid, Khan Mohd Arshad, Rabada Kagiso, Siraj Mohammed, Krishna Prasidh, Tewatia Rahul, Phillips Glenn, Rawat Anuj, Kushagra Kumar, Kishore Sai
BenchBanton Tom, Brar Gurnoor, Khan Shahrukh, Raj Prithvi, Sharma Ashok, Sharma Ishant, Suthar Manav, Wood Luke, Yadav Jayant

Venue Guide

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