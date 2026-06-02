Highlights North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning T20 T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 02.06.2026
Hollard to L McCarthy, 1 run
Hollard to L McCarthy, no ball
Hollard to L McCarthy, no ball + 4 runs
Hollard to L McCarthy, 4 runs
Hollard to L McCarthy, 0 runs
Hollard to Jared Wilson, 1 run
Hollard to Jared Wilson, 6 runs
Hollard to L McCarthy, 1 run
Moondra to L McCarthy, 1 run
Moondra to McBrine, appeal, wicket (caught - McBrine)
Moondra to McBrine, 2 runs
Moondra to McBrine, 0 runs
Moondra to McBrine, 2 runs
Moondra to McBrine, wide
Moondra to McBrine, 6 runs
Dockrell to McBrine, 1 run
Dockrell to McBrine, 0 runs
Dockrell to Jared Wilson, 1 run
Dockrell to Jared Wilson, wide
Dockrell to McBrine, 1 run
Dockrell to Egan, appeal, wicket (bowled - Egan)
Dockrell to Egan, wide
Dockrell to Jared Wilson, leg bye
Hand to Jared Wilson, 1 run
Hand to Jared Wilson, 4 runs
Hand to Egan, 1 run
Hand to Jared Wilson, 1 run
Hand to Jared Wilson, 4 runs
Hand to Egan, 1 run
White to Jared Wilson, 0 runs
White to Egan, 1 run
White to Egan, 6 runs
White to Egan, 0 runs
White to Jared Wilson, 1 run
White to Jared Wilson, 2 runs
Moondra to Jared Wilson, 1 run
Moondra to Jared Wilson, 0 runs
Moondra to McClintock, appeal, wicket (caught - McClintock)
Moondra to Egan, 1 run
Moondra to McClintock, 1 run
Moondra to McClintock, 0 runs
Dockrell to McClintock, 1 run
Dockrell to Scott MacBeth, appeal, wicket (caught - Scott MacBeth)
Dockrell to Scott MacBeth, 2 runs
Dockrell to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
Dockrell to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
Dockrell to Egan, 1 run
Hollard to Egan, 1 run
Hollard to Scott MacBeth, leg bye
Hollard to Roulston, appeal, wicket (caught - Roulston)
Hollard to Egan, 1 run
Roulston plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Hollard to Roulston, 6 runs
HT Tector to Roulston, 1 run
HT Tector to Egan, 1 run
HT Tector to Egan, 0 runs
HT Tector to Egan, 0 runs
HT Tector to Roulston, 1 run
HT Tector to Roulston, 0 runs
Hand to Egan, 4 runs
Hand to Egan, 0 runs
Hand to Roulston, leg bye
Hand to Roulston, 4 runs
Hand to Egan, 1 run
Hand to Egan, 4 runs
White to Egan, 1 run
White to Roulston, no ball + 1 run
White to Egan, 1 run
White to Roulston, 1 run
White to Roulston, 6 runs
White to Roulston, 4 runs
White to Roulston, 0 runs
Dockrell to Roulston, 1 run
Dockrell to Roulston, 0 runs
Dockrell to Roulston, 6 runs
Dockrell to Egan, 1 run
Dockrell to Egan, 4 runs
Dockrell to Egan, 0 runs
Hand to Roulston, 6 runs
Hand to Roulston, 0 runs
Hand to Roulston, wide
wide
Hand to Roulston, 0 runs
Hand to Roulston, 0 runs
Hand to Roulston, 0 runs
Hand to Egan, 1 run
Moondra to Roulston, 0 runs
Moondra to Roulston, 0 runs
Moondra to Roulston, 4 runs
Moondra to Roulston, 0 runs
Moondra to Roulston, 6 runs
Moondra to Roulston, 0 runs
Hollard to Egan, 2 runs
Hollard to Egan, 2 runs
Hollard to Egan, no ball
Hollard to Roulston, 1 run
Hollard to Roulston, 4 runs
Hollard to Roulston, 4 runs
Hollard to Roulston, 0 runs
Moondra to Egan, 0 runs
Moondra to Egan, 2 runs
Moondra to Egan, 0 runs
Moondra to Egan, 0 runs
Moondra to Balbirnie, appeal, wicket (caught - Balbirnie)
Moondra to Balbirnie, 4 runs
OUT! Run out. Hollard defends for two runs. He is then run out at the striker's end, after some tidy fielding by McBrine and L McCarthy.
FOUR! Hollard defends for four runs.
L McCarthy to Hollard, 4 runs
L McCarthy to Hand, 1 run
L McCarthy to Hand, 0 runs
L McCarthy to Hollard, leg bye
Young to Hollard, 1 run
Young to Moondra, appeal, wicket (caught - Moondra)
Young to Hand, 1 run
Young to Moondra, 1 run
Young to Moondra, 6 runs
Young to Martins, appeal, wicket (caught - Martins)
Jared Wilson to Martins, 1 run
Jared Wilson to Hand, 1 run
Jared Wilson to Martins, 1 run
Jared Wilson to Martins, 2 runs
Jared Wilson to Martins, 2 runs
Jared Wilson to Hand, 1 run
L McCarthy to Martins, 0 runs
L McCarthy to Hand, leg bye
L McCarthy to Martins, 1 run
L McCarthy to Hand, leg bye
L McCarthy to Hand, 4 runs
L McCarthy to Hand, 4 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Martins, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Martins, 2 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Hand, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to Hand, no ball + 2 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Martins, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to Hand, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to Hand, 6 runs
McBrine to Martins, 0 runs
McBrine to Martins, 0 runs
McBrine to Martins, 2 runs
McBrine to Hand, 1 run
McBrine to Martins, 1 run
McBrine to Hand, 1 run
Jared Wilson to Martins, 0 runs
Jared Wilson to Hand, 1 run
Jared Wilson to Hand, 0 runs
Jared Wilson to HT Tector, appeal, wicket (caught - HT Tector)
Jared Wilson to HT Tector, 2 runs
Jared Wilson to HT Tector, 0 runs
McBrine to Dockrell, appeal, wicket (caught - Dockrell)
McBrine to Dockrell, 6 runs
McBrine to HT Tector, 1 run
McBrine to Dockrell, 1 run
McBrine to Dockrell, 0 runs
McBrine to Dockrell, 6 runs
Deveraj to HT Tector, 4 runs
Deveraj to HT Tector, 4 runs
Deveraj to Dockrell, 1 run
Deveraj to Dockrell, 6 runs
Deveraj to Dockrell, 6 runs
Deveraj to HT Tector, 1 run
Young to Dockrell, 6 runs
Young to Dockrell, 0 runs
Young to Dockrell, 4 runs
Young to Dockrell, 4 runs
Young to Dockrell, 0 runs
Young to Dockrell, 6 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Dockrell, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to Dockrell, 4 runs
Ryan Macbeth to HT Tector, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to Dockrell, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to HT Tector, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to HT Tector, 2 runs
Young to Dockrell, 2 runs
HT Tector defends for a run.
Young to Dockrell, 1 run
Young to Dockrell, 2 runs
Young to DeFreitas, appeal, wicket (caught - DeFreitas)
Young to DeFreitas, 2 runs
Deveraj to HT Tector, 4 runs
Deveraj to HT Tector, 0 runs
Deveraj to HT Tector, 2 runs
Deveraj to HT Tector, 4 runs
Deveraj to DeFreitas, 1 run
Deveraj to DeFreitas, 0 runs
L McCarthy to HT Tector, 0 runs
L McCarthy to HT Tector, 0 runs
L McCarthy to DeFreitas, 1 run
L McCarthy to DeFreitas, 0 runs
L McCarthy to Tucker, appeal, wicket (bowled - Tucker)
L McCarthy to Tucker, 6 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Tucker, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, appeal, wicket (caught - Doheny)
Ryan Macbeth to HT Tector, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to HT Tector, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to HT Tector, wide
Ryan Macbeth to HT Tector, 6 runs
No ball. Doheny defends for one run.
Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 4 runs
L McCarthy to TH Tector, appeal, wicket (caught - TH Tector)
L McCarthy to TH Tector, 4 runs
L McCarthy to TH Tector, 0 runs
L McCarthy to Doheny, 1 run
L McCarthy to TH Tector, 4 runs