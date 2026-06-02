Highlights North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning T20 T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 02.06.2026

T20

NOR
NOR

159

LEI
LEI

179

15.6
1

Hollard to L McCarthy, 1 run

15.6
1

Hollard to L McCarthy, no ball

15.6
nb

Hollard to L McCarthy, no ball + 4 runs

15.5
4

Hollard to L McCarthy, 4 runs

15.4
.

Hollard to L McCarthy, 0 runs

15.3
1

Hollard to Jared Wilson, 1 run

15.2
6

Hollard to Jared Wilson, 6 runs

15.1
1

Hollard to L McCarthy, 1 run

14.6
1

Moondra to L McCarthy, 1 run

14.5
W

Moondra to McBrine, appeal, wicket (caught - McBrine)

14.4
2

Moondra to McBrine, 2 runs

14.3
.

Moondra to McBrine, 0 runs

14.2
2

Moondra to McBrine, 2 runs

14.2
1

Moondra to McBrine, wide

14.1
6

Moondra to McBrine, 6 runs

13.6
1

Dockrell to McBrine, 1 run

13.5
.

Dockrell to McBrine, 0 runs

13.4
1

Dockrell to Jared Wilson, 1 run

13.4
1

Dockrell to Jared Wilson, wide

13.3
1

Dockrell to McBrine, 1 run

13.2
W

Dockrell to Egan, appeal, wicket (bowled - Egan)

13.2
1

Dockrell to Egan, wide

13.1
1

Dockrell to Jared Wilson, leg bye

12.6
1

Hand to Jared Wilson, 1 run

12.5
4

Hand to Jared Wilson, 4 runs

12.4
1

Hand to Egan, 1 run

12.3
1

Hand to Jared Wilson, 1 run

12.2
4

Hand to Jared Wilson, 4 runs

12.1
1

Hand to Egan, 1 run

11.6
.

White to Jared Wilson, 0 runs

11.5
1

White to Egan, 1 run

11.4
6

White to Egan, 6 runs

11.3
.

White to Egan, 0 runs

11.2
1

White to Jared Wilson, 1 run

11.1
2

White to Jared Wilson, 2 runs

10.6
1

Moondra to Jared Wilson, 1 run

10.5
.

Moondra to Jared Wilson, 0 runs

10.4
W

Moondra to McClintock, appeal, wicket (caught - McClintock)

10.3
1

Moondra to Egan, 1 run

10.2
1

Moondra to McClintock, 1 run

10.1
.

Moondra to McClintock, 0 runs

9.6
1

Dockrell to McClintock, 1 run

9.5
W

Dockrell to Scott MacBeth, appeal, wicket (caught - Scott MacBeth)

9.4
2

Dockrell to Scott MacBeth, 2 runs

9.3
.

Dockrell to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

9.2
.

Dockrell to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

9.1
1

Dockrell to Egan, 1 run

8.6
1

Hollard to Egan, 1 run

8.5
1

Hollard to Scott MacBeth, leg bye

8.4
W

Hollard to Roulston, appeal, wicket (caught - Roulston)

8.3
1

Hollard to Egan, 1 run

8.2
1

Roulston plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

8.1
6

Hollard to Roulston, 6 runs

7.6
1

HT Tector to Roulston, 1 run

7.5
1

HT Tector to Egan, 1 run

7.4
.

HT Tector to Egan, 0 runs

7.3
.

HT Tector to Egan, 0 runs

7.2
1

HT Tector to Roulston, 1 run

7.1
.

HT Tector to Roulston, 0 runs

6.6
4

Hand to Egan, 4 runs

6.5
.

Hand to Egan, 0 runs

6.4
1

Hand to Roulston, leg bye

6.3
4

Hand to Roulston, 4 runs

6.2
1

Hand to Egan, 1 run

6.1
4

Hand to Egan, 4 runs

5.6
1

White to Egan, 1 run

5.6
nb

White to Roulston, no ball + 1 run

5.5
1

White to Egan, 1 run

5.4
1

White to Roulston, 1 run

5.3
6

White to Roulston, 6 runs

5.2
4

White to Roulston, 4 runs

5.1
.

White to Roulston, 0 runs

4.6
1

Dockrell to Roulston, 1 run

4.5
.

Dockrell to Roulston, 0 runs

4.4
6

Dockrell to Roulston, 6 runs

4.3
1

Dockrell to Egan, 1 run

4.2
4

Dockrell to Egan, 4 runs

4.1
.

Dockrell to Egan, 0 runs

3.6
6

Hand to Roulston, 6 runs

3.5
.

Hand to Roulston, 0 runs

3.5
1

Hand to Roulston, wide

3.5
1

wide

3.4
.

Hand to Roulston, 0 runs

3.3
.

Hand to Roulston, 0 runs

3.2
.

Hand to Roulston, 0 runs

3.1
1

Hand to Egan, 1 run

2.6
.

Moondra to Roulston, 0 runs

2.5
.

Moondra to Roulston, 0 runs

2.4
4

Moondra to Roulston, 4 runs

2.3
.

Moondra to Roulston, 0 runs

2.2
6

Moondra to Roulston, 6 runs

2.1
.

Moondra to Roulston, 0 runs

1.6
2

Hollard to Egan, 2 runs

1.5
2

Hollard to Egan, 2 runs

1.5
1

Hollard to Egan, no ball

1.4
1

Hollard to Roulston, 1 run

1.3
4

Hollard to Roulston, 4 runs

1.2
4

Hollard to Roulston, 4 runs

1.1
.

Hollard to Roulston, 0 runs

0.6
.

Moondra to Egan, 0 runs

0.5
2

Moondra to Egan, 2 runs

0.4
.

Moondra to Egan, 0 runs

0.3
.

Moondra to Egan, 0 runs

0.2
W

Moondra to Balbirnie, appeal, wicket (caught - Balbirnie)

0.1
4

Moondra to Balbirnie, 4 runs

15.6
W

OUT! Run out. Hollard defends for two runs. He is then run out at the striker's end, after some tidy fielding by McBrine and L McCarthy.

15.5
4

FOUR! Hollard defends for four runs.

15.4
4

L McCarthy to Hollard, 4 runs

15.3
1

L McCarthy to Hand, 1 run

15.2
.

L McCarthy to Hand, 0 runs

15.1
1

L McCarthy to Hollard, leg bye

14.6
1

Young to Hollard, 1 run

14.5
W

Young to Moondra, appeal, wicket (caught - Moondra)

14.4
1

Young to Hand, 1 run

14.3
1

Young to Moondra, 1 run

14.2
6

Young to Moondra, 6 runs

14.1
W

Young to Martins, appeal, wicket (caught - Martins)

13.6
1

Jared Wilson to Martins, 1 run

13.5
1

Jared Wilson to Hand, 1 run

13.4
1

Jared Wilson to Martins, 1 run

13.3
2

Jared Wilson to Martins, 2 runs

13.2
2

Jared Wilson to Martins, 2 runs

13.1
1

Jared Wilson to Hand, 1 run

12.6
.

L McCarthy to Martins, 0 runs

12.5
1

L McCarthy to Hand, leg bye

12.4
1

L McCarthy to Martins, 1 run

12.3
1

L McCarthy to Hand, leg bye

12.2
4

L McCarthy to Hand, 4 runs

12.1
4

L McCarthy to Hand, 4 runs

11.6
.

Ryan Macbeth to Martins, 0 runs

11.5
2

Ryan Macbeth to Martins, 2 runs

11.4
1

Ryan Macbeth to Hand, 1 run

11.4
nb

Ryan Macbeth to Hand, no ball + 2 runs

11.3
1

Ryan Macbeth to Martins, 1 run

11.2
1

Ryan Macbeth to Hand, 1 run

11.1
6

Ryan Macbeth to Hand, 6 runs

10.6
.

McBrine to Martins, 0 runs

10.5
.

McBrine to Martins, 0 runs

10.4
2

McBrine to Martins, 2 runs

10.3
1

McBrine to Hand, 1 run

10.2
1

McBrine to Martins, 1 run

10.1
1

McBrine to Hand, 1 run

9.6
.

Jared Wilson to Martins, 0 runs

9.5
1

Jared Wilson to Hand, 1 run

9.4
.

Jared Wilson to Hand, 0 runs

9.3
W

Jared Wilson to HT Tector, appeal, wicket (caught - HT Tector)

9.2
2

Jared Wilson to HT Tector, 2 runs

9.1
.

Jared Wilson to HT Tector, 0 runs

8.6
W

McBrine to Dockrell, appeal, wicket (caught - Dockrell)

8.5
6

McBrine to Dockrell, 6 runs

8.4
1

McBrine to HT Tector, 1 run

8.3
1

McBrine to Dockrell, 1 run

8.2
.

McBrine to Dockrell, 0 runs

8.1
6

McBrine to Dockrell, 6 runs

7.6
4

Deveraj to HT Tector, 4 runs

7.5
4

Deveraj to HT Tector, 4 runs

7.4
1

Deveraj to Dockrell, 1 run

7.3
6

Deveraj to Dockrell, 6 runs

7.2
6

Deveraj to Dockrell, 6 runs

7.1
1

Deveraj to HT Tector, 1 run

6.6
6

Young to Dockrell, 6 runs

6.5
.

Young to Dockrell, 0 runs

6.4
4

Young to Dockrell, 4 runs

6.3
4

Young to Dockrell, 4 runs

6.2
.

Young to Dockrell, 0 runs

6.1
6

Young to Dockrell, 6 runs

5.6
1

Ryan Macbeth to Dockrell, 1 run

5.5
4

Ryan Macbeth to Dockrell, 4 runs

5.4
1

Ryan Macbeth to HT Tector, 1 run

5.3
1

Ryan Macbeth to Dockrell, 1 run

5.2
1

Ryan Macbeth to HT Tector, 1 run

5.1
2

Ryan Macbeth to HT Tector, 2 runs

4.6
2

Young to Dockrell, 2 runs

4.5
1

HT Tector defends for a run.

4.4
1

Young to Dockrell, 1 run

4.3
2

Young to Dockrell, 2 runs

4.2
W

Young to DeFreitas, appeal, wicket (caught - DeFreitas)

4.1
2

Young to DeFreitas, 2 runs

3.6
4

Deveraj to HT Tector, 4 runs

3.5
.

Deveraj to HT Tector, 0 runs

3.4
2

Deveraj to HT Tector, 2 runs

3.3
4

Deveraj to HT Tector, 4 runs

3.2
1

Deveraj to DeFreitas, 1 run

3.1
.

Deveraj to DeFreitas, 0 runs

2.6
.

L McCarthy to HT Tector, 0 runs

2.5
.

L McCarthy to HT Tector, 0 runs

2.4
1

L McCarthy to DeFreitas, 1 run

2.3
.

L McCarthy to DeFreitas, 0 runs

2.2
W

L McCarthy to Tucker, appeal, wicket (bowled - Tucker)

2.1
6

L McCarthy to Tucker, 6 runs

1.6
1

Ryan Macbeth to Tucker, 1 run

1.5
W

Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, appeal, wicket (caught - Doheny)

1.4
1

Ryan Macbeth to HT Tector, 1 run

1.3
.

Ryan Macbeth to HT Tector, 0 runs

1.3
1

Ryan Macbeth to HT Tector, wide

1.2
6

Ryan Macbeth to HT Tector, 6 runs

1.2
nb

No ball. Doheny defends for one run.

1.1
4

Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 4 runs

0.6
W

L McCarthy to TH Tector, appeal, wicket (caught - TH Tector)

0.5
4

L McCarthy to TH Tector, 4 runs

0.4
.

L McCarthy to TH Tector, 0 runs

0.3
1

L McCarthy to Doheny, 1 run

0.1
4

L McCarthy to TH Tector, 4 runs