Match details North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning T20 T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 02.06.2026

T20

NOR
NOR

159

LEI
LEI

179

Match Info

Match:T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 2026
Date:Tuesday, June 02, 2026 - Wednesday, June 17, 2026
Toss:North-West Warriors won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Tuesday, June 02, 2026 02:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

North-West Warriors Squad

PlayersBalbirnie Andy, Egan Jake, MacBeth Scott John, McBrine Andy, Wilson Jared, McCarthy Liam, Young Craig, MacBeth Ryan, Roulston Gavin, Deveraj Melvin, McClintock William, Topping Sam
BenchCalitz Benjamin, Delany Gareth, Doherty Liam Conor, Dougherty Billy, Haslett Samuel, McKeegan Trent, Millar Robbie, Ogilby Freddie, Wilson Josh

Leinster Lightning Squad

PlayersTucker Lorcan, Tector Harry, Dockrell George, De Freitas Christopher, Doheny Stephen, Moondra Jai, Tector Tim, Hollard Matt, Hand Fionn, Martins Jeremy, White Benjamin
BenchCampher Curtis, Delany David, Hoey Gavin, Little Joshua, Lynch Seamus, McCarthy Barry

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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